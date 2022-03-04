SDGOP makes statement on Haugaard “whore” speech on House Floor

This morning, a post has been made on the SDGOP website where the State Republican Party has made a statement on the Haugaard speech which generated a firestorm for the gubernatorial challenger:

SDGOP Statement on Rep. Steve Haugaard’s remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives The South Dakota Republican Party’s Executive Board issued a statement tonight condemning State Representative Steve Haugaard’s remarks made on the floor of the House of Representatives. “The language used by Rep. Haugaard to depict a Native American woman and the results of her drug addiction do not reflect the values of the Republican Party.”

Read it here.

That’s pretty remarkable that the State GOP’s executive board would issue a rebuke of a legislator, which is a hint as to how egregious that Haugaard referring to a woman as a whore is viewed.