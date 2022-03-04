Listen to the Haugaard Floor Speech referring to an addicted girl as a “wrung out whore” which started the firestorm

In case you have been living under a rock since yesterday, State Representative Steve Haugaard has come under fire for comments he was making in a floor debate yesterday where he refers to a child of a client – a woman that had addiction issues – as a “wrung out whore.”

Predictably, this has met with a firestorm of negative reaction, including from Governor Noem who is suggesting he be censured for his comments.

In case you wanted to hear for yourselves, with a little context..