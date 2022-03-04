State Representative Sydney Davis calls Rep. Haugaard referring to a woman as a whore “inappropriate,” “appalling” March 4, 2022 Pat Powers From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
8 thoughts on “State Representative Sydney Davis calls Rep. Haugaard referring to a woman as a whore “inappropriate,” “appalling””
I wanted to watch his full remarks myself before jumping to any judgement. After I did I was left aghast. There is no way to spin yourself out of this one. Not only the crude reference to the woman, but to also say “She decided she had depression”. I have deep issues with Governor Noem and was going to cast a protest vote for Haugaard. But not anymore. If he has any conscience at all he should resign.
I want to hear the recording
Just posted.
Would “prostitute” or “girl of the night” be better? Assuming it was true, of course.
In my view, prostitution is a very bad outcome for our communities.
What idiot wouldn’t agree with THAT?
If this isn’t right out of a democrats playbook. Trot out the token woman to offer her offense and hurt feelings.
The guy will lose big, it will take care of itself. Move on.
Happy he showed his real character to the voters of SD. He has demonstrated that he doesn’t respect or even like women. Not a big man basher ……but the evidence:
1) dress codes for women
2) ban on women lobbyists
3) his example of abuse of drugs…. Yes, a woman
https://sdpb.sd.gov/sdpbpodcast/2022/hou33.mp3
Just after 2:03 he starts his comments
Steve’s desire for control of the population is more than this desire to be governor. He must have overlooked the opportunity here to catch Kristi in her double speak. If she would have vetoed this bill, Steve could have had a chance in the primary. Instead, he is more concerned on some correlation he claims to have seen. If we apply his logic to other things, imagine the consequences, does coffee cause suicide, does being a republican make you racist?