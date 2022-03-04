State Senator Erin Tobin commented this evening on one of the posts here at Dakotawarcollege.com below, offering her opinion on State Representative Steve Haugaard‘s comments during session today which are drawing the ire of the governor and his colleagues:
*UPDATE*
Senator Tobin added to her comments from last night on Facebook today:
You can read that and more here. (And good for her for saying so.)
One thought on “State Senator Erin Tobin takes issue with Haugaard comments today”
The more comments posted by other people complaining about something somebody said, without providing the actual link to the recording of what was said, the more suspicious it is that the original wasn’t actually as bad as the pearl-clutching, fainting and vomiting would have us believe.
Give us the recording and let us hear it for ourselves.