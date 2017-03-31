Lt. Governor Matt Michels Declines to Run for Governor

In a statement issued today, Lt. Governor Matt Michels, who had been contemplating a run for Governor over the past several months, announced today that he has chosen not to run in the 2018 Republican Primary for Governor:
I am extremely humbled by the constant and overwhelming encouragement I have been given to run for Governor. I very much enjoy serving South Dakota and the Governor.
The Governor and I became very good friends while both serving in the legislature and years ago when he asked if I would join him in public service he asked if I would be “his partner”. Not only is he a man of his word but I am honored by the tremendous responsibilities he has given me and believe with his leadership and assistance of our great team and the legislature we have been successful in many areas. But as they say: my work is far from done.
My current responsibilities regarding The Department of Veterans Affairs, The Department of Military, The Department of Tribal Relations, working with the financial rating agencies, bond financing, South Dakota Retirement System and many other special projects like the USS South Dakota consume a great deal of my time on a day to day basis.
As many know I have an intense passion for the delivery of Behavioral Health Services, providing adequate healthcare services to our native populations and focusing on homelessness remedies.
As president of the South Dakota Senate my legislative duties are enjoyable, complex, challenging and also require a tremendous amount of focus.
All of this is to say that in order to do my best for the Governor and the State of South Dakota a campaign would impair my ability to do this job in an effective and comprehensive way that would make me satisfied.
This has not been an easy decision, however Karen and I have over 1 ½ years left to focus on serving the best I can during that time and let others campaign. By the end of our term I would have served South Dakotans for 16 years and it will be time for us to move onto our next “Adventure”.
The Governor, Linda and their family have been incredibly great friends to Karen, Collin, Jill and I and we cannot be more blessed to be on this journey with them.
My immense gratitude to all who have volunteered their support of me and my family!”
Michels would have been the third major candidate in the Governor’s race where Congresswoman Kristi Noem and State Attorney General Marty Jackley have already announced their intentions to seek the office.
The Lieutenant Governor not running for governor is a loss to the race. But we can’t help but understand that after 16 years of continuous service, he’d like a break. Thank you Lt. Governor Michels for your past and present service!
When you look up the word “statesman” in the dictionary, Matt’s picture should be there!
Thanks for your service, friend!
This is too bad as I was hoping our Lt. Governor Matt Michels would enter the race. I am grateful for his service!
I have never heard anyone who knows the Lt. Governor personally say a negative thing about him but I will attest to the absolute quality of his wife who I know from high school and before.
More people like the Michels doing the people’s business would make solutions much easier to realize.
He is a charismatic man but by all rights should be a Democrat with as liberal as his politics are.
2010 was his year.
This probably opens the door wider for young Ms. Hubbel, and will also incite Mr. Nelson into the race for he could declare he finally beat Mr. Michels at something.
Who does this help more, Marty or Noem?
Marty.
Sorry to hear this. Would have been a great governor.