Lt. Governor Matt Michels Declines to Run for Governor

In a statement issued today, Lt. Governor Matt Michels, who had been contemplating a run for Governor over the past several months, announced today that he has chosen not to run in the 2018 Republican Primary for Governor:

I am extremely humbled by the constant and overwhelming encouragement I have been given to run for Governor. I very much enjoy serving South Dakota and the Governor.

The Governor and I became very good friends while both serving in the legislature and years ago when he asked if I would join him in public service he asked if I would be “his partner”. Not only is he a man of his word but I am honored by the tremendous responsibilities he has given me and believe with his leadership and assistance of our great team and the legislature we have been successful in many areas. But as they say: my work is far from done.

My current responsibilities regarding The Department of Veterans Affairs, The Department of Military, The Department of Tribal Relations, working with the financial rating agencies, bond financing, South Dakota Retirement System and many other special projects like the USS South Dakota consume a great deal of my time on a day to day basis.

As many know I have an intense passion for the delivery of Behavioral Health Services, providing adequate healthcare services to our native populations and focusing on homelessness remedies.

As president of the South Dakota Senate my legislative duties are enjoyable, complex, challenging and also require a tremendous amount of focus.

All of this is to say that in order to do my best for the Governor and the State of South Dakota a campaign would impair my ability to do this job in an effective and comprehensive way that would make me satisfied.

This has not been an easy decision, however Karen and I have over 1 ½ years left to focus on serving the best I can during that time and let others campaign. By the end of our term I would have served South Dakotans for 16 years and it will be time for us to move onto our next “Adventure”.

The Governor, Linda and their family have been incredibly great friends to Karen, Collin, Jill and I and we cannot be more blessed to be on this journey with them.

My immense gratitude to all who have volunteered their support of me and my family!”