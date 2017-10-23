Mark Mickelson ready to fight for constitutionality of proposed ballot measure

Republican Speaker of the House Mark Mickelson is ready to fight to defend his ballot measure to outlaw out-of-state political money from the ballot measure process.

And he isn’t mincing many words about it in the inaugural post by the Rapid City Journal in a new political feature/podcast they’re calling “Mount Podmore”:

Mark Mickelson wants to keep out-of-state money away from South Dakota ballot questions, and if you think that’s unconstitutional, he’s ready to debate.

“I am sick and tired of reading some knothead from some political group that doesn’t have a law degree presupposing he knows constitutional law and asserting something that’s in his own self-interest,” he said.

The Harvard Law School alumnus also volunteered to be deputized by the state attorney general to defend the ban in the event of a court challenge.

and..

Critics have said Mickelson’s proposed ban would be challenged and held unconstitutional by the courts as an illegal restraint on political free speech. In June, Paul S. Ryan, a vice president at the Washington watchdog group Common Cause, told The Associated Press that the chances of Mickelson’s initiative passing constitutional muster would be “slim to none.”

And South Dakota’s Legislative Research Council, in its legally required review of Mickelson’s proposed initiative, said that although the U.S. Supreme Court has not directly addressed the issue, the court has viewed limits on contributions to ballot-question committees as a restraint on the rights of association and free speech.