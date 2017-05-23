Marty Jackley fundraiser to feature Chad Greenway and Mike Miller

Attorney General Marty Jackley is announcing tonight a large fundraising event coming up on June 8th, featuring two professional sports athletes from South Dakota.
Mt. Vernon native Chad Greenway, and Mitchell’s favorite son Mike Miller will be appearing at the fundraiser at CJ Callaways on the 8th to help Jackley raise money for his Gubernatorial campaign.
Could be an interesting night! Stay tuned.
I Love it! Go Marty!
Dang, this is pretty cool. I remember when college basketball star Eric Klein supported John Thune and people thought that was great. This is even better.
Who’s chad greenway?