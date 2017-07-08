Mercer on Dem’s woes – redistricting is a false narrative

Bob Mercer’s column this week is interesting, in how it parallels Dan Lederman’s recent guest column in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader over why their column about the Democrat’s woes having nothing to do with redistricting:
Come 2018 South Dakota might have a ballot measure asking voters to change legislative redistricting. Currently the Legislature is in charge. The ballot measure would put responsibility with a special commission.
and…
There are many reasons Democrats don’t have more than six senators and 10 representatives among the 105 seats in the Legislature.
The biggest is turnout. Democrats don’t show up. The second is candidates. Democrats leave more seats open than Republicans do.
But redistricting? That’s a false narrative.
Redistricting is a political process and not everyone is going to be happy with it. It is inevitable that someone is going to be inconvenienced.
Think about this just a moment. Districts have roughly equal numbers of voters. If a candidate thinks their district’s voters don’t support them, that is their problem. It is incumbent on candidates to earn the support of voters, not for districts to be shaped for their convenience.
Good heavens, South Dakota’s districts are perfectly reasonable and thoughtfully drawn. Complainers are making excuses for their own failure. Go out and EARN the support of voters.
as per every other issue, the south dakota democrats’ focus on gerrymandering has nothing to do with local politics, and everything to do with supporting the national agenda of fomenting have-not political envy among various constituent classes. until democrats in south dakota actually choose to participate in local politics again and really seek to rebuild their brand as wise careful leaders, they will continue to shrink down to ultimately being just a few busloads of rabble rousers.
Can’t read the full column with an Aberdeen American News subscription. Their paywall is one of the most restrictive in online journalism.
my point remains.