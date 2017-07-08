Mercer on Dem’s woes – redistricting is a false narrative

Bob Mercer’s column this week is interesting, in how it parallels Dan Lederman’s recent guest column in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader over why their column about the Democrat’s woes having nothing to do with redistricting:

Come 2018 South Dakota might have a ballot measure asking voters to change legislative redistricting. Currently the Legislature is in charge. The ballot measure would put responsibility with a special commission.

and…

There are many reasons Democrats don’t have more than six senators and 10 representatives among the 105 seats in the Legislature.

The biggest is turnout. Democrats don’t show up. The second is candidates. Democrats leave more seats open than Republicans do.

But redistricting? That’s a false narrative.