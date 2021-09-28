From my e-mail box:
Pat,
Tonight at 8pm ET (and again at 10pm ET), Newsmax will be airing a special town hall with Governor Noem from the Reagan Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.
She’ll be sitting down with Rob Schmitt for a wide-ranging conversation and we hope you’ll tune in.
You can either watch online, or on your TV or streaming device.
– Team Noem
3 thoughts on “Message from Team Noem – Newsmax Town Hall w/Kristi Noem from Reagan Ranch tonight”
Hard pass.
Why?
I know dems are the least informed but maybe you can at least try.
It’s not meant to be informative, it’s to play victim to the base. Perhaps if they touch on the appraiser thing I’ll tune in!