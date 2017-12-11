Mickelson warns counties that Economic Development may be considered as a criteria for State Government grants

Speaker of the House Mark Mickelson is on the radio today noting that future state aid to counties may be tied to how much they’re looking forward to help themselves:

Future state aid to counties may be tied to what those counties are doing for themselves. South Dakota House Speaker Mark Mickelson of Sioux Falls says he would like to see counties come up with economic development plans.

In the audio portion, Mickelson notes that State Government grant programs are going to start considering as a criteria – with mostly transportation grants – whether or not a formal economic development plan is in place.

I’m not familiar with any specific counties that don’t, but that seems to be a pretty strong statement to counties that with harder economic times, State Government will be more apt to help counties who are willing to help themselves.

What are your thoughts?

