Mickelson warns counties that Economic Development may be considered as a criteria for State Government grants

Speaker of the House Mark Mickelson is on the radio today noting that future state aid to counties may be tied to how much they’re looking forward to help themselves:
Future state aid to counties may be tied to what those counties are doing for themselves.
South Dakota House Speaker Mark Mickelson of Sioux Falls says he would like to see counties come up with economic development plans.
In the audio portion, Mickelson notes that State Government grant programs are going to start considering as a criteria – with mostly transportation grants – whether or not a formal economic development plan is in place.
I’m not familiar with any specific counties that don’t, but that seems to be a pretty strong statement to counties that with harder economic times, State Government will be more apt to help counties who are willing to help themselves.
What are your thoughts?
I agree that the counties should have some skin in the game. Paying attention to Brookings we see lots of instances where they want the state or the feds to pay for something, not that they need it, or even really want it, but that it’s “free money”.
Like the airport fiasco a few years ago. There’s not a problem (other than Brookings violating the terms from the previous fed grant), but if we can spend somebody else’s money lets go for it!
I think the above proposal shows good stewardship of the state’s money, especially in these lean times.
A bill along the same lines as the Speaker’s comments was introduced last session. The concept is planning helps you use resources wisely. It did get out of house committee but failed on the floor. I was surprised to find out that many if not most counties don’t even have a land use plan. The argument against the bill was counties can’t afford to do the planning.