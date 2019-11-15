Mike Rounds Fundraising Luncheon in Sioux Falls on November 22nd

US Senator Mike Rounds is being hosted for a fundraising lunch on November 22nd – and not an insignificant lunch at $1000 suggested donation per couple. And there are a few familiar names on the list such as former Governor Dennis & Linda Daugaard, Miles & Lisa Beacom, Dr. Blake & Debbie Curd, Dana & LaDawn Dykhouse, former Lt. Gov Steve Kirby, and the list goes on..

I think we’re at around 30k raised just from the hosts.

Lots of campaign to go and Senator Rounds hasn’t even made it official yet.

Stay tuned.