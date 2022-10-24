Monae Johnson for SOS raises $61k, spends 54k, with $6.8k cash in hand

Monae Johnson for Secretary of State has filed her report, showing that while her fundraising is ahead of her opponent, with his 50k loan to himself, Johnson us is not that far ahead.

Monae Johnson Pre General by Pat Powers on Scribd

Jjohnson shows $61,282.49 raised against $54,832.26 spend, leaving her $6,854.00 to roll into the final 2 weeks.

With her natural, built in advantage as a Republican, Johnson should be able to cruise into the winner’s circle.. but she shouldn’t stop working, because being within $5k of her opponent, a last minute blitz could prove to be a headache.