More attacks from Out-of-state group against legislators

The liberal Massachusetts group who worked with Slick Rick Weiland and spent millions to promote a measure they were warned was unconstitutional – which was struck down by the courts for that reason – is continuing to throw cash around.

Now, they’ve put out a video attacking State Senators Blake Curd and Deb Peters because Peters and Curd were part of the group that asked a court to look at the measure:

This is a really odd attack, as Peters is in her last term of office in the State Senate, as she’s termed out after this go around. And Curd isn’t up for election for another year or so, and after a few terms, Democrats have yet to field a credible candidate against him.

This comes across as little more than a petty swipe at them by the liberal group “Represent US,” as they attempt to salvage their million dollar investment in South Dakota which went South fast as soon as it was tested by the courts.

Facebook Twitter