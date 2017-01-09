More attacks from Out-of-state group against legislators

The liberal Massachusetts group who worked with Slick Rick Weiland and spent millions to promote a measure they were warned was unconstitutional – which was struck down by the courts for that reason – is continuing to throw cash around.
Now, they’ve put out a video attacking State Senators Blake Curd and Deb Peters because Peters and Curd were part of the group that asked a court to look at the measure:
This is a really odd attack, as Peters is in her last term of office in the State Senate, as she’s termed out after this go around. And Curd isn’t up for election for another year or so, and after a few terms, Democrats have yet to field a credible candidate against him.
This comes across as little more than a petty swipe at them by the liberal group “Represent US,” as they attempt to salvage their million dollar investment in South Dakota which went South fast as soon as it was tested by the courts.
Why can’t the SD GOP put out a video on Facebook that talks about all the stuff wrong with IM 22 and why it is unconstitutional? The SD GOP needs to fight back against Weiland and their unethical ways.
I will be appalled if they don’t defend Curd and the GOP legislators.
Daugaard also needs to do more. He’s the one who wants them all to vote against IM 22. If that is the case spend some of the $1.6 million in the war chest to tell voters why this law is unconstitutional.
“warned was unconstitutional – which was struck down by the courts for that reason –”? Really? what was that?
Is it unconstitutional or not?
Didn’t Jackley say he supports an ethics commission?
Go away Rick. Do we in sd really need to be the way you raise your Massachusetts money?