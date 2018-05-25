More debate postscript. Johnson pointed out Krebs votes to raise taxes over 200 times.

In reviewing last night’s debate where congressional hopeful Shantel Krebs took a sharp turn at the end and attacked her opponent Dusty Johnson, I did catch that Krebs’ last minute attack wasn’t the only jab thrown.
As part of the debate, Johnson did get in the point that Krebs’ legislative record included over 200 tax and fee increases. I managed to get the source document they’re relying on for that information, and it’s quite the list:
SHANTEL KREBS
Tax and Fee Increase Summary
Secretary Shantel Krebs served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2005-2010 and the South Dakota Senate from 2011-2014. Secretary Krebs supported multiple tax or fee increases every single year she was in the legislature. In fact, during that time, Secretary Krebs supported more than 200 Tax and Fee increases on the people of South Dakota.
|Tax or Fee Increase
|Bill
|Year
|Addiction Counselor Trainee Renewal
|23
|2013
|Advertisement of Sale in Newspaper
|82
|2007
|Ambulatory Surgery Center Licensing
|36
|2009
|Amendment of Articles of Incorporation
|1069
|2009
|Amendment to Mine Permit
|111
|2012
|Annual Report
|1069
|2009
|Application for Amended Certificate of Authority
|1069
|2009
|Application for Certificate of Authority
|1069
|2009
|Application for Certificate of Existence
|1069
|2009
|Application for Registered Name
|1069
|2009
|Application for Reinstatement
|1069
|2009
|Application for Renewal of Registered Name
|1069
|2009
|Application for Reserved Name
|1069
|2009
|Application for Transfer of Authority
|1069
|2009
|Application for Use of Name
|1069
|2009
|Articles of Charter Surrender
|1069
|2009
|Articles of Correction
|1069
|2009
|Articles of Domestication
|1069
|2009
|Articles of Domestication and Conversion
|1069
|2009
|Articles of Entity Conversion
|1069
|2009
|Articles of Incorporation
|1069
|2009
|Articles of Merger or Share Exchange
|1069
|2009
|Assisted Living Center Licensing
|36
|2009
|Association Emblem Registration
|1069
|2009
|Barber Exam License
|1039
|2007
|Barber Registration Renewal
|1039
|2007
|Barbershop License
|1039
|2007
|Bed and Breakfast Registration
|1040
|2009
|Billboard Application
|1042
|2010
|Boiler Operation Certificate
|38
|2006
|Bulk Milk Pick-up Tanker
|1071
|2009
|Certificate of Business Trust
|1069
|2009
|Certificate of Cancellation of Business Trust
|1069
|2009
|Certified Addiction Counselor Renewal
|23
|2013
|Certified Copy
|1069
|2009
|Certified Copy – County Reg. of Deeds
|96
|2011
|Certified Copy – County Reg. of Deeds
|1130
|2012
|Certified Prevention Specialist Renewal
|23
|2013
|Chemical Dependency Treatment Facility
|36
|2009
|Clerk of Court Records Search
|1058
|2012
|Constructed Water Use Inspection
|1048
|2009
|Cosmetologist Examination
|1041
|2007
|Cosmetologist License Renewal
|1041
|2007
|Cosmetology Salon or Booth License Renewal
|1041
|2007
|Dairy Fieldman License
|1071
|2009
|Deed Following Execution of Order of Sale
|82
|2007
|Deed Recording
|1130
|2012
|Domestic LLC Amending Articles of Org
|1069
|2009
|Domestic LLC Articles of Organization
|1069
|2009
|Emergency Vehicle Dealer’s License
|1240
|2008
|Emergency Vehicle Dealer’s License – Renewal
|1240
|2008
|Employer Under Child Support Withholding
|1099
|2012
|Esthetician Examination
|1041
|2007
|Esthetics Salon or Booth License Renewal
|1041
|2007
|Farm or Ranch Name Registration
|1069
|2009
|Fertilizer Inspection
|115
|2013
|Filing Bill of Sale
|96
|2011
|Filing Bill of Sale
|1130
|2012
|Foreign Business Trust Application
|1069
|2009
|Foreign LLC Amendment Articles of Org
|1069
|2009
|Foreign LLC Articles of Organization
|1069
|2009
|Funeral Establishment License
|19
|2007
|Funeral Service License
|19
|2007
|Grain Buyer Decal
|46
|2008
|Grain Buyer License Application
|46
|2008
|Grain Buyer License Application
|1017
|2013
|Grower Inspection
|1070
|2009
|Guarantee Fund Administrative Assessment
|1069
|2013
|Highway Patrol
|32
|2009
|Hospital Licensing
|36
|2009
|Initial Campground
|1040
|2009
|Initial Food Service Establishment
|1040
|2009
|Initial Lodging Establishment
|1040
|2009
|Inpatient Residential Hospice Licensure
|36
|2009
|In-state Milk Processing Plant
|1071
|2009
|Instructor License
|1041
|2007
|Intermediate Care Facilities
|1077
|2007
|Interstate Fuel User License
|1031
|2012
|Ionizing Radiation Licensing
|36
|2009
|Large Scale Mine Permit
|1048
|2009
|Licensed Addiction Counselor Renewal
|23
|2013
|Licensed Dealer Online Transfer
|1241
|2008
|Livestock Ownership Inspection
|1008
|2007
|Livestock Ownership Inspection
|1058
|2008
|LLC Application to Reserve a Name
|1069
|2009
|LLC Articles of Merger
|1069
|2009
|LLC Certificate of Existence
|1069
|2009
|LLC Registration of Name
|1069
|2009
|LLC Renewal
|1069
|2009
|Lobbyist Registration
|1069
|2009
|Local (Small) Brand Inspection
|16
|2013
|Location Construction Notice
|1048
|2009
|Lodging, Campground, Food Inspection
|1040
|2009
|Massage Therapy License
|1089
|2005
|Medical Assistant Registration
|1035
|2006
|Milk Distributor
|1071
|2009
|Milk Grader License
|1071
|2009
|Milk Plant Inspection
|1071
|2009
|Milk Plant Reinspection
|1071
|2009
|Milk Receiving Station
|1071
|2009
|Milk Tester License
|1071
|2009
|Milk Transport Tank
|1071
|2009
|Mobile Food Service Establishment
|1040
|2009
|Moped License
|1228
|2009
|Motor Vehicle Licenses
|177
|2011
|Motor Vehicle Registration
|1192
|2011
|Motorcycle Dealer’s License
|1240
|2008
|Motorcycle Dealer’s License – Renewal
|1240
|2008
|Motorcycle License
|1228
|2009
|Motorcycle Safety Education
|1078
|2005
|Nail Salon or Booth License Renewal
|1041
|2007
|Nail Technician Examination
|1041
|2007
|Nail technician License Renewal
|1041
|2007
|Noncommercial Motor Home <6,000 lb
|1227
|2009
|Noncommercial Motor Home 6k – 8k lb
|1227
|2009
|Noncommercial Motor Home 8k – 10k lb
|1227
|2009
|Noncommercial Motor Vehicle
|1227
|2009
|Noncommercial Semitrailer
|1227
|2009
|Noncommercial Trailer
|1227
|2009
|Nonprofit Articles of Amendment
|1069
|2009
|Nonprofit Articles of Incorporation
|1069
|2009
|Nonprofit Articles of Merger
|1069
|2009
|Nonprofit Foreign Certificate of Authority
|1069
|2009
|Nonprofit Foreign Corporation Application
|1069
|2009
|Nonprofit Petition for Reinstatement
|1069
|2009
|Notary Application
|1069
|2009
|Notary Commission
|1069
|2009
|Nursery Stock Dealer
|1070
|2009
|Nurseryman Inspection
|1070
|2009
|Nursing Facility Administrator Inactive Status
|1025
|2014
|Nursing Facility Administrator License
|1025
|2014
|Nursing Facility Administrator Renewal
|1025
|2014
|Nursing Facility Licensing
|36
|2009
|Optometrist Transfer Registration
|1036
|2006
|Order of Arrest Service
|82
|2007
|Out-of-State Milk Processing Plant
|1071
|2009
|Partnership Amendment Foreign Qual
|1069
|2009
|Partnership Annual Report
|1069
|2009
|Partnership Foreign Qualification
|1069
|2009
|Partnership Reinstatement
|1069
|2009
|Partnership Statement of Amendment
|1069
|2009
|Partnership Statement of Authority
|1069
|2009
|Partnership Statement of Merger
|1069
|2009
|Partnership Statement of Qualification
|1069
|2009
|Pasteurization Unit Resealing
|1071
|2009
|Pesticide Registration
|134
|2008
|Phytosanitary Federal Certificate
|52
|2010
|Phytosanitary Field Inspection
|52
|2010
|Phytosanitary On-Site Inspection
|52
|2010
|Phytosanitary State Certificate
|52
|2010
|Plant Fabricating Single-Service Articles
|1071
|2009
|Posting Notices for Real Property Sale
|82
|2007
|Process Serving
|82
|2007
|Process Serving
|1069
|2009
|Public Grain Warehouse License
|1017
|2013
|PUC Regulatory Assessment
|24
|2011
|Real Estate Appraiser National Registry
|1031
|2011
|Recreational Vehicle License
|1227
|2009
|Resident Bighorn Sheep Application
|1014
|2014
|Resident Nurseryman Registration
|1070
|2009
|Restatement of Articles of Incorporation
|1069
|2009
|Sec of State – Insufficient Funds
|90
|2012
|Secretary of State Expedited Service
|1069
|2009
|Secretary of State Other Filing
|1069
|2009
|Secretary of State Paper Filing
|1069
|2009
|Secured Transaction – Manufactured-Home
|1069
|2009
|Secured Transaction – Public-Finance Filing
|1069
|2009
|Secured Transaction Filing
|1069
|2009
|Seed Dealer
|1070
|2009
|Seed Producer
|1070
|2009
|Seedsmen
|1070
|2009
|Sheriff Tax Collection
|95
|2008
|Sign Permit
|1281
|2009
|Subpoena Service
|82
|2007
|Tax Deed Preparation
|1079
|2013
|Temporary Food Service Establishment
|1040
|2009
|Temporary Snowmobile Permit
|1027
|2007
|Township Appeal Filing
|1097
|2007
|Trade Mark Application
|1069
|2009
|Trade Mark Registration
|1069
|2009
|Trailer Dealer’s License
|1240
|2008
|Trailer Dealer’s License – Renewal
|1240
|2008
|Transfer of Reserved Name
|1069
|2009
|Transfer Station
|1071
|2009
|Used vehicle Dealer’s License
|1240
|2008
|Used vehicle Dealer’s License – Renewal
|1240
|2008
|Vehicle Dealer’s License
|1240
|2008
|Vehicle Dealer’s License – Renewal
|1240
|2008
|Vested Right Claim
|1048
|2009
|Veterinary Technical Registration
|1112
|2008
|Water Permit
|1048
|2009
|Water Permit Reinstatement
|1048
|2009
|Water Permit Transfer
|1048
|2009
|Water Recreational Facility
|1040
|2009
|Weights and Measures Inspection
|84
|2007
|Well Driller License
|1048
|2009
|Well Pump Installer License
|1048
|2009
|Wheat Promotional
|135
|2005
|Writ of Execution Service
|82
|2007
|Writ of Partition Execution
|82
|2007
|Writ of Possession Service
|82
|2007
I’m no fan of Shantel but I wonder how many fee and tax increases Dusty supported while he was Chief via the legislative task force. A bunch I would say but he won’t claim any.
I’m no fan of Shantel either, but she mentioned he raised our utilities several times while in Pierre. If I recall, he said some of these 200 taxes were necessary. He was trying to be nice, the nice guys don’t win, they get walked on.
I’m not on the fence with my vote, but many people our and what Shantel said about Dusty doesn’t help him and what Dusty said about Shantel doesn’t help her.
This is a HUGE list.
Talk about tax and spend.
RINO Krebs
Most of these are user fee increases. If the cost to deliver the services goes up over time, there are three choices:
1) Raise the fee and have the user pay the additional cost (many times the users are advocating the increase because they want the service).
2) Have the general taxpayer (not the user) pay the additional cost.
3) Reduce the scope of the program even if the users want the service.
Whether it be Tapio’s rant before the debate, Shantel’s rant during the debate (and supporting ad), or this, I don’t like any of them because they don’t move the ball forward on legitimate discussion of issues.
She’s such a phoney. Her ridiculous trump campaign is not even close to her liberal voting history.
This is so good for Tapio. The mask is off. She is the biggest liberal in this race.