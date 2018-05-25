More debate postscript. Johnson pointed out Krebs votes to raise taxes over 200 times.

In reviewing last night’s debate where congressional hopeful Shantel Krebs took a sharp turn at the end and attacked her opponent Dusty Johnson, I did catch that Krebs’ last minute attack wasn’t the only jab thrown.

As part of the debate, Johnson did get in the point that Krebs’ legislative record included over 200 tax and fee increases.  I managed to get the source document they’re relying on for that information, and it’s quite the list:

SHANTEL KREBS
Tax and Fee Increase Summary

Secretary Shantel Krebs served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2005-2010 and the South Dakota Senate from 2011-2014.  Secretary Krebs supported multiple tax or fee increases every single year she was in the legislature.  In fact, during that time, Secretary Krebs supported more than 200 Tax and Fee increases on the people of South Dakota. 

Tax or Fee Increase Bill Year
Addiction Counselor Trainee Renewal 23 2013
Advertisement of Sale in Newspaper 82 2007
Ambulatory Surgery Center Licensing 36 2009
Amendment of Articles of Incorporation 1069 2009
Amendment to Mine Permit 111 2012
Annual Report 1069 2009
Application for Amended Certificate of Authority 1069 2009
Application for Certificate of Authority 1069 2009
Application for Certificate of Existence 1069 2009
Application for Registered Name 1069 2009
Application for Reinstatement 1069 2009
Application for Renewal of Registered Name 1069 2009
Application for Reserved Name 1069 2009
Application for Transfer of Authority 1069 2009
Application for Use of Name 1069 2009
Articles of Charter Surrender 1069 2009
Articles of Correction 1069 2009
Articles of Domestication 1069 2009
Articles of Domestication and Conversion 1069 2009
Articles of Entity Conversion 1069 2009
Articles of Incorporation 1069 2009
Articles of Merger or Share Exchange 1069 2009
Assisted Living Center Licensing 36 2009
Association Emblem Registration 1069 2009
Barber Exam License 1039 2007
Barber Registration Renewal 1039 2007
Barbershop License 1039 2007
Bed and Breakfast Registration 1040 2009
Billboard Application 1042 2010
Boiler Operation Certificate 38 2006
Bulk Milk Pick-up Tanker 1071 2009
Certificate of Business Trust 1069 2009
Certificate of Cancellation of Business Trust 1069 2009
Certified Addiction Counselor Renewal 23 2013
Certified Copy 1069 2009
Certified Copy – County Reg. of Deeds 96 2011
Certified Copy – County Reg. of Deeds 1130 2012
Certified Prevention Specialist Renewal 23 2013
Chemical Dependency Treatment Facility 36 2009
Clerk of Court Records Search 1058 2012
Constructed Water Use Inspection 1048 2009
Cosmetologist Examination 1041 2007
Cosmetologist License Renewal 1041 2007
Cosmetology Salon or Booth License Renewal 1041 2007
Dairy Fieldman License 1071 2009
Deed Following Execution of Order of Sale 82 2007
Deed Recording 1130 2012
Domestic LLC Amending Articles of Org 1069 2009
Domestic LLC Articles of Organization 1069 2009
Emergency Vehicle Dealer’s License 1240 2008
Emergency Vehicle Dealer’s License – Renewal 1240 2008
Employer Under Child Support Withholding 1099 2012
Esthetician Examination 1041 2007
Esthetics Salon or Booth License Renewal 1041 2007
Farm or Ranch Name Registration 1069 2009
Fertilizer Inspection 115 2013
Filing Bill of Sale 96 2011
Filing Bill of Sale 1130 2012
Foreign Business Trust Application 1069 2009
Foreign LLC Amendment Articles of Org 1069 2009
Foreign LLC Articles of Organization 1069 2009
Funeral Establishment License 19 2007
Funeral Service License 19 2007
Grain Buyer Decal 46 2008
Grain Buyer License Application 46 2008
Grain Buyer License Application 1017 2013
Grower Inspection 1070 2009
Guarantee Fund Administrative Assessment 1069 2013
Highway Patrol 32 2009
Hospital Licensing 36 2009
Initial Campground 1040 2009
Initial Food Service Establishment 1040 2009
Initial Lodging Establishment 1040 2009
Inpatient Residential Hospice Licensure 36 2009
In-state Milk Processing Plant 1071 2009
Instructor License 1041 2007
Intermediate Care Facilities 1077 2007
Interstate Fuel User License 1031 2012
Ionizing Radiation Licensing 36 2009
Large Scale Mine Permit 1048 2009
Licensed Addiction Counselor Renewal 23 2013
Licensed Dealer Online Transfer 1241 2008
Livestock Ownership Inspection 1008 2007
Livestock Ownership Inspection 1058 2008
LLC Application to Reserve a Name 1069 2009
LLC Articles of Merger 1069 2009
LLC Certificate of Existence 1069 2009
LLC Registration of Name 1069 2009
LLC Renewal 1069 2009
Lobbyist Registration 1069 2009
Local (Small) Brand Inspection 16 2013
Location Construction Notice 1048 2009
Lodging, Campground, Food Inspection 1040 2009
Massage Therapy License 1089 2005
Medical Assistant Registration 1035 2006
Milk Distributor 1071 2009
Milk Grader License 1071 2009
Milk Plant Inspection 1071 2009
Milk Plant Reinspection 1071 2009
Milk Receiving Station 1071 2009
Milk Tester License 1071 2009
Milk Transport Tank 1071 2009
Mobile Food Service Establishment 1040 2009
Moped License 1228 2009
Motor Vehicle Licenses 177 2011
Motor Vehicle Registration 1192 2011
Motorcycle Dealer’s License 1240 2008
Motorcycle Dealer’s License – Renewal 1240 2008
Motorcycle License 1228 2009
Motorcycle Safety Education 1078 2005
Nail Salon or Booth License Renewal 1041 2007
Nail Technician Examination 1041 2007
Nail technician License Renewal 1041 2007
Noncommercial Motor Home <6,000 lb 1227 2009
Noncommercial Motor Home 6k – 8k lb 1227 2009
Noncommercial Motor Home 8k – 10k lb 1227 2009
Noncommercial Motor Vehicle 1227 2009
Noncommercial Semitrailer 1227 2009
Noncommercial Trailer 1227 2009
Nonprofit Articles of Amendment 1069 2009
Nonprofit Articles of Incorporation 1069 2009
Nonprofit Articles of Merger 1069 2009
Nonprofit Foreign Certificate of Authority 1069 2009
Nonprofit Foreign Corporation Application 1069 2009
Nonprofit Petition for Reinstatement 1069 2009
Notary Application 1069 2009
Notary Commission 1069 2009
Nursery Stock Dealer 1070 2009
Nurseryman Inspection 1070 2009
Nursing Facility Administrator Inactive Status 1025 2014
Nursing Facility Administrator License 1025 2014
Nursing Facility Administrator Renewal 1025 2014
Nursing Facility Licensing 36 2009
Optometrist Transfer Registration 1036 2006
Order of Arrest Service 82 2007
Out-of-State Milk Processing Plant 1071 2009
Partnership Amendment Foreign Qual 1069 2009
Partnership Annual Report 1069 2009
Partnership Foreign Qualification 1069 2009
Partnership Reinstatement 1069 2009
Partnership Statement of Amendment 1069 2009
Partnership Statement of Authority 1069 2009
Partnership Statement of Merger 1069 2009
Partnership Statement of Qualification 1069 2009
Pasteurization Unit Resealing 1071 2009
Pesticide Registration 134 2008
Phytosanitary Federal Certificate 52 2010
Phytosanitary Field Inspection 52 2010
Phytosanitary On-Site Inspection 52 2010
Phytosanitary State Certificate 52 2010
Plant Fabricating Single-Service Articles 1071 2009
Posting Notices for Real Property Sale 82 2007
Process Serving 82 2007
Process Serving 1069 2009
Public Grain Warehouse License 1017 2013
PUC Regulatory Assessment 24 2011
Real Estate Appraiser National Registry 1031 2011
Recreational Vehicle License 1227 2009
Resident Bighorn Sheep Application 1014 2014
Resident Nurseryman Registration 1070 2009
Restatement of Articles of Incorporation 1069 2009
Sec of State – Insufficient Funds 90 2012
Secretary of State Expedited Service 1069 2009
Secretary of State Other Filing 1069 2009
Secretary of State Paper Filing 1069 2009
Secured Transaction – Manufactured-Home 1069 2009
Secured Transaction – Public-Finance Filing 1069 2009
Secured Transaction Filing 1069 2009
Seed Dealer 1070 2009
Seed Producer 1070 2009
Seedsmen 1070 2009
Sheriff Tax Collection 95 2008
Sign Permit 1281 2009
Subpoena Service 82 2007
Tax Deed Preparation 1079 2013
Temporary Food Service Establishment 1040 2009
Temporary Snowmobile Permit 1027 2007
Township Appeal Filing 1097 2007
Trade Mark Application 1069 2009
Trade Mark Registration 1069 2009
Trailer Dealer’s License 1240 2008
Trailer Dealer’s License – Renewal 1240 2008
Transfer of Reserved Name 1069 2009
Transfer Station 1071 2009
Used vehicle Dealer’s License 1240 2008
Used vehicle Dealer’s License – Renewal 1240 2008
Vehicle Dealer’s License 1240 2008
Vehicle Dealer’s License – Renewal 1240 2008
Vested Right Claim 1048 2009
Veterinary Technical Registration 1112 2008
Water Permit 1048 2009
Water Permit Reinstatement 1048 2009
Water Permit Transfer 1048 2009
Water Recreational Facility 1040 2009
Weights and Measures Inspection 84 2007
Well Driller License 1048 2009
Well Pump Installer License 1048 2009
Wheat Promotional 135 2005
Writ of Execution Service 82 2007
Writ of Partition Execution 82 2007
Writ of Possession Service 82 2007

 

7 Replies to “More debate postscript. Johnson pointed out Krebs votes to raise taxes over 200 times.”

  1. Anon

    I’m no fan of Shantel but I wonder how many fee and tax increases Dusty supported while he was Chief via the legislative task force. A bunch I would say but he won’t claim any.

    1. KM

      I’m no fan of Shantel either, but she mentioned he raised our utilities several times while in Pierre. If I recall, he said some of these 200 taxes were necessary. He was trying to be nice, the nice guys don’t win, they get walked on.

      I’m not on the fence with my vote, but many people our and what Shantel said about Dusty doesn’t help him and what Dusty said about Shantel doesn’t help her.

  4. Troy Jones

    Most of these are user fee increases. If the cost to deliver the services goes up over time, there are three choices:

    1) Raise the fee and have the user pay the additional cost (many times the users are advocating the increase because they want the service).

    2) Have the general taxpayer (not the user) pay the additional cost.

    3) Reduce the scope of the program even if the users want the service.

    Whether it be Tapio’s rant before the debate, Shantel’s rant during the debate (and supporting ad), or this, I don’t like any of them because they don’t move the ball forward on legitimate discussion of issues.

  5. Anonymous

    She’s such a phoney. Her ridiculous trump campaign is not even close to her liberal voting history.

