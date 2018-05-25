More debate postscript. Johnson pointed out Krebs votes to raise taxes over 200 times.

In reviewing last night’s debate where congressional hopeful Shantel Krebs took a sharp turn at the end and attacked her opponent Dusty Johnson, I did catch that Krebs’ last minute attack wasn’t the only jab thrown.

As part of the debate, Johnson did get in the point that Krebs’ legislative record included over 200 tax and fee increases. I managed to get the source document they’re relying on for that information, and it’s quite the list:

SHANTEL KREBS

Tax and Fee Increase Summary Secretary Shantel Krebs served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2005-2010 and the South Dakota Senate from 2011-2014. Secretary Krebs supported multiple tax or fee increases every single year she was in the legislature. In fact, during that time, Secretary Krebs supported more than 200 Tax and Fee increases on the people of South Dakota.

Tax or Fee Increase Bill Year Addiction Counselor Trainee Renewal 23 2013 Advertisement of Sale in Newspaper 82 2007 Ambulatory Surgery Center Licensing 36 2009 Amendment of Articles of Incorporation 1069 2009 Amendment to Mine Permit 111 2012 Annual Report 1069 2009 Application for Amended Certificate of Authority 1069 2009 Application for Certificate of Authority 1069 2009 Application for Certificate of Existence 1069 2009 Application for Registered Name 1069 2009 Application for Reinstatement 1069 2009 Application for Renewal of Registered Name 1069 2009 Application for Reserved Name 1069 2009 Application for Transfer of Authority 1069 2009 Application for Use of Name 1069 2009 Articles of Charter Surrender 1069 2009 Articles of Correction 1069 2009 Articles of Domestication 1069 2009 Articles of Domestication and Conversion 1069 2009 Articles of Entity Conversion 1069 2009 Articles of Incorporation 1069 2009 Articles of Merger or Share Exchange 1069 2009 Assisted Living Center Licensing 36 2009 Association Emblem Registration 1069 2009 Barber Exam License 1039 2007 Barber Registration Renewal 1039 2007 Barbershop License 1039 2007 Bed and Breakfast Registration 1040 2009 Billboard Application 1042 2010 Boiler Operation Certificate 38 2006 Bulk Milk Pick-up Tanker 1071 2009 Certificate of Business Trust 1069 2009 Certificate of Cancellation of Business Trust 1069 2009 Certified Addiction Counselor Renewal 23 2013 Certified Copy 1069 2009 Certified Copy – County Reg. of Deeds 96 2011 Certified Copy – County Reg. of Deeds 1130 2012 Certified Prevention Specialist Renewal 23 2013 Chemical Dependency Treatment Facility 36 2009 Clerk of Court Records Search 1058 2012 Constructed Water Use Inspection 1048 2009 Cosmetologist Examination 1041 2007 Cosmetologist License Renewal 1041 2007 Cosmetology Salon or Booth License Renewal 1041 2007 Dairy Fieldman License 1071 2009 Deed Following Execution of Order of Sale 82 2007 Deed Recording 1130 2012 Domestic LLC Amending Articles of Org 1069 2009 Domestic LLC Articles of Organization 1069 2009 Emergency Vehicle Dealer’s License 1240 2008 Emergency Vehicle Dealer’s License – Renewal 1240 2008 Employer Under Child Support Withholding 1099 2012 Esthetician Examination 1041 2007 Esthetics Salon or Booth License Renewal 1041 2007 Farm or Ranch Name Registration 1069 2009 Fertilizer Inspection 115 2013 Filing Bill of Sale 96 2011 Filing Bill of Sale 1130 2012 Foreign Business Trust Application 1069 2009 Foreign LLC Amendment Articles of Org 1069 2009 Foreign LLC Articles of Organization 1069 2009 Funeral Establishment License 19 2007 Funeral Service License 19 2007 Grain Buyer Decal 46 2008 Grain Buyer License Application 46 2008 Grain Buyer License Application 1017 2013 Grower Inspection 1070 2009 Guarantee Fund Administrative Assessment 1069 2013 Highway Patrol 32 2009 Hospital Licensing 36 2009 Initial Campground 1040 2009 Initial Food Service Establishment 1040 2009 Initial Lodging Establishment 1040 2009 Inpatient Residential Hospice Licensure 36 2009 In-state Milk Processing Plant 1071 2009 Instructor License 1041 2007 Intermediate Care Facilities 1077 2007 Interstate Fuel User License 1031 2012 Ionizing Radiation Licensing 36 2009 Large Scale Mine Permit 1048 2009 Licensed Addiction Counselor Renewal 23 2013 Licensed Dealer Online Transfer 1241 2008 Livestock Ownership Inspection 1008 2007 Livestock Ownership Inspection 1058 2008 LLC Application to Reserve a Name 1069 2009 LLC Articles of Merger 1069 2009 LLC Certificate of Existence 1069 2009 LLC Registration of Name 1069 2009 LLC Renewal 1069 2009 Lobbyist Registration 1069 2009 Local (Small) Brand Inspection 16 2013 Location Construction Notice 1048 2009 Lodging, Campground, Food Inspection 1040 2009 Massage Therapy License 1089 2005 Medical Assistant Registration 1035 2006 Milk Distributor 1071 2009 Milk Grader License 1071 2009 Milk Plant Inspection 1071 2009 Milk Plant Reinspection 1071 2009 Milk Receiving Station 1071 2009 Milk Tester License 1071 2009 Milk Transport Tank 1071 2009 Mobile Food Service Establishment 1040 2009 Moped License 1228 2009 Motor Vehicle Licenses 177 2011 Motor Vehicle Registration 1192 2011 Motorcycle Dealer’s License 1240 2008 Motorcycle Dealer’s License – Renewal 1240 2008 Motorcycle License 1228 2009 Motorcycle Safety Education 1078 2005 Nail Salon or Booth License Renewal 1041 2007 Nail Technician Examination 1041 2007 Nail technician License Renewal 1041 2007 Noncommercial Motor Home <6,000 lb 1227 2009 Noncommercial Motor Home 6k – 8k lb 1227 2009 Noncommercial Motor Home 8k – 10k lb 1227 2009 Noncommercial Motor Vehicle 1227 2009 Noncommercial Semitrailer 1227 2009 Noncommercial Trailer 1227 2009 Nonprofit Articles of Amendment 1069 2009 Nonprofit Articles of Incorporation 1069 2009 Nonprofit Articles of Merger 1069 2009 Nonprofit Foreign Certificate of Authority 1069 2009 Nonprofit Foreign Corporation Application 1069 2009 Nonprofit Petition for Reinstatement 1069 2009 Notary Application 1069 2009 Notary Commission 1069 2009 Nursery Stock Dealer 1070 2009 Nurseryman Inspection 1070 2009 Nursing Facility Administrator Inactive Status 1025 2014 Nursing Facility Administrator License 1025 2014 Nursing Facility Administrator Renewal 1025 2014 Nursing Facility Licensing 36 2009 Optometrist Transfer Registration 1036 2006 Order of Arrest Service 82 2007 Out-of-State Milk Processing Plant 1071 2009 Partnership Amendment Foreign Qual 1069 2009 Partnership Annual Report 1069 2009 Partnership Foreign Qualification 1069 2009 Partnership Reinstatement 1069 2009 Partnership Statement of Amendment 1069 2009 Partnership Statement of Authority 1069 2009 Partnership Statement of Merger 1069 2009 Partnership Statement of Qualification 1069 2009 Pasteurization Unit Resealing 1071 2009 Pesticide Registration 134 2008 Phytosanitary Federal Certificate 52 2010 Phytosanitary Field Inspection 52 2010 Phytosanitary On-Site Inspection 52 2010 Phytosanitary State Certificate 52 2010 Plant Fabricating Single-Service Articles 1071 2009 Posting Notices for Real Property Sale 82 2007 Process Serving 82 2007 Process Serving 1069 2009 Public Grain Warehouse License 1017 2013 PUC Regulatory Assessment 24 2011 Real Estate Appraiser National Registry 1031 2011 Recreational Vehicle License 1227 2009 Resident Bighorn Sheep Application 1014 2014 Resident Nurseryman Registration 1070 2009 Restatement of Articles of Incorporation 1069 2009 Sec of State – Insufficient Funds 90 2012 Secretary of State Expedited Service 1069 2009 Secretary of State Other Filing 1069 2009 Secretary of State Paper Filing 1069 2009 Secured Transaction – Manufactured-Home 1069 2009 Secured Transaction – Public-Finance Filing 1069 2009 Secured Transaction Filing 1069 2009 Seed Dealer 1070 2009 Seed Producer 1070 2009 Seedsmen 1070 2009 Sheriff Tax Collection 95 2008 Sign Permit 1281 2009 Subpoena Service 82 2007 Tax Deed Preparation 1079 2013 Temporary Food Service Establishment 1040 2009 Temporary Snowmobile Permit 1027 2007 Township Appeal Filing 1097 2007 Trade Mark Application 1069 2009 Trade Mark Registration 1069 2009 Trailer Dealer’s License 1240 2008 Trailer Dealer’s License – Renewal 1240 2008 Transfer of Reserved Name 1069 2009 Transfer Station 1071 2009 Used vehicle Dealer’s License 1240 2008 Used vehicle Dealer’s License – Renewal 1240 2008 Vehicle Dealer’s License 1240 2008 Vehicle Dealer’s License – Renewal 1240 2008 Vested Right Claim 1048 2009 Veterinary Technical Registration 1112 2008 Water Permit 1048 2009 Water Permit Reinstatement 1048 2009 Water Permit Transfer 1048 2009 Water Recreational Facility 1040 2009 Weights and Measures Inspection 84 2007 Well Driller License 1048 2009 Well Pump Installer License 1048 2009 Wheat Promotional 135 2005 Writ of Execution Service 82 2007 Writ of Partition Execution 82 2007 Writ of Possession Service 82 2007

