National Review blasts SD Senate Committee for rejecting Transgender surgery ban for minors

One of the writers at the National Review magazine posted a article today which had some strong words for the State Senate Health & Human Services Committee for their rejection of House Bill 1057:
The Cowardly Republicans of South Dakota
By MADELEINE KEARNS
When presented with evidence, senators put their fat heads between their legs.
For proof that Republicans can be just as lazy, self-serving, and cowardly as Democrats, look no farther than the South Dakota Senate.
As reported by my colleague Tobias Hoonhout, this week Republican senators Duhamel, Rusch, Steinhauer, and Soholt of the Health and Human Services Committee all joined the 5–2 majority that effectively killed a bill designed to make it easier for gender-confused minors to attain financial compensation later in life — should they realize, before age 38, that the doctors who stunted their puberty, destroyed their fertility, and permanently impaired their sexual function had failed to meet the acceptable standards of (what are we calling it these days?) health care.
Well, that’s kind of harsh. And maybe a bit unnecessary. The bigger fight will be on the Senate floor, where we might see more fireworks on the measure as it’s anticipated that the bill will be ‘smoked out’ of committee, which will require a motion from the floor of the Senate.
A ‘smoke out’ is a procedure in which a third of state senators have to vote to direct the committee to bring the bill to the floor, which if supported, the bill will typically be sent from the committee with a ‘no recommendation’ vote.
The call to demand this procedural measure will be the first true test of whether the bill can survive a hearing in the full Senate. We’ll know that soon enough with the smoke out motion possibly happening as soon as today when the Senate meets at 1pm.
Every argument is won or lost before it starts.
The SD Senate has lost this argument .. they just don’t know it, yet.
“pathetically useless Republicans”
Hey, I finally agree with National Review about something!
people like her on the far right are why we can’t have nice things.
This is about child abuse. We might have to start a petition if it’s not passed.
I’ll circulate this with our other planned petition for this season .. so many opportunities to improve our laws, so few cycles.
It would be one of the easiest petitions ever to get signed.
I’m not familiar with Madeline Kearns’s body of work, but National Review’s website does publish several writers who rely heavily on rhetoric to cover for a lack of detail or accuracy, or as a sort of sleight-of-hand to distract from their dubious base assumptions or leaps in logic. If this had been one of those writers (Andrew C. McCarthy or Victor Davis Hanson, for instance), I’d be confident about adding “misleading” (or worse) to “harsh” and “unneccessary”. Like I said, I haven’t read enough of Ms. Kearns’s work to be familiar with her, and I haven’t viewed the hearing. But “harsh” and “National Review” is a combination that makes me suspicious.
Are you familiar with the issue of child abuse Steve?
We don’t need a National writer to discuss the facts here.
The bill sponsor couldn’t even answer the medical malpractice statute implications and said he Googled part of the bill. Rusch was the only one who brought it up, but likely the pivotal issue. The bill sponsor couldnt reconcile that.
What makes it a necessary medical procedure at 6 years old? Will they die if they don’t have this procedure?
The am guessing the child abuse statues override the medical malpractice statutes.
Realist,
Please do tell what they could be charged with under the medical malpractice statute?
What physical medical issue will happen to the child if the surgery is not done until they are 18?
The sponsor (me) spoke extensively about changes to the bill. For those interested, below are my prepared comments:
Madam Chair, Members of the Committee,
Today I bring you HB1057, the Vulnerable Child Protection Act, a bill that should you agree to amend, will establish a civil cause of action for gender-nonconforming young people, if they come to believe they were harmed by medical professionals.
Madam Chair, may I speak to the amendment?
Thank you Madam Chair. In an effort to be responsive to concerns I’ve heard from victims who regret transitioning as adolescents, I offer amendment 1057N, which replaces the criminal penalty with a civil cause of action.
Under the amended bill, doctors may not prescribe puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to gender-nonconforming children under 16, but there is no criminal penalty. Instead, in section 3, children are provided a civil cause of action.
May I ask the committee to please consider moving amendment 1057N?
Thank you. With the bill now amended, you have significantly changed the character of the bill, but not it’s purpose, which is to protect vulnerable children. When a certain SD senator who also happens to be former judge suggested the amendment, the first question I had to ask myself is does the amendment still offer protection to vulnerable children? The answer, I believe is, it does. The second question I asked myself is, is the amended bill necessary. I posed that question to another of your senate colleagues who happens to practice malpractice law. He answered affirmatively, since it explicitly establishes a cause of action for these children with a remedy that would otherwise be left up in the air. The bill also establishes a 20-year duration after reaching the age of majority because of the unique nature of the procedures and the importance of obtaining truly informed consent. Commonly, according to the literature, it takes between 10-20 years for gender-nonconforming young people to experience deep regret over permanent harms (like sterilizaiton) suffered as children.
So, let me give you an example of what this amended bill does: let’s say a doctor starts an 11 year old girl on the puberty blocker Lupron with her parents’ consent. Then, at age 14, the girl identifies as a trans-male and requests Testosterone with her parents’ consent, and the doctor prescribes it. Next, after taking Testosterone for a year, she and her parents consent to and obtain a double mastectomy for her. In this example , the doctors will not face any penalty unless the child eventually regrets her transition and feels she suffered harm in the process, and then she’ll have a cause for action against the doctors in court.
So, if this 11 yo girl transitions by age 15, and at age 23 considers her permanent masculinized voice, her 5 O’clock shadow, her missing breasts and infertility to be wrongful, we know her damaged body can’t be repaired, but under this amended bill, we’ll have provided her a way to pursue financial compensation through the court system until she turns 38.
This amended bill avoids criminalizing doctors, avoids involving the state in the doctor-patient relationship, and does not affect parental rights.
To conclude, let’s say our opponents are correct, and these medical interventions are truly lifesaving, then so be it. But at very least, the amended bill puts doctors on notice that there are young victims expressing tragic regret.
And in the event our opponents are wrong, then let’s allow young people who experience regret a chance to pursue civil remedies. We can’t give them their bodies back, but we can allow them to seek a remedy through the court system.
I ask you to please support the amended bill, and I will stand by for questions.
Hi Mr. Deutsch – thanks for taking a run at this. Let’s continue to find workable solutions in the longer term and shorter term.
It’s “press” like that National Review that make it hard for common sense solutions to be worked on and passed. When you have the alt right and the alt left dictating publicly about policy, all the village idiots get wound up and nothing of great consequence gets done.
I really hope the smoke out fails because this is terrible legislation that a court will hopefully overturn if necessary.
Why would the court overturn protecting children from child abuse?
As for the press, where has the local press been on reporting the facts of the issue?
Let’s ask every doctor in SD and see what the results are.
Since doctors stand to make money on the legalization of chemical castration, supporters of the procedure would have a conflict of interest?
That’s a good point John.
Remember when the press used to look out for US Citizens and not the DNC?