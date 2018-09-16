New Kristi Noem Commercial on air – Billie Sutton: Anything, but independent

The Noem for Governor campaign is out speaking the truth today.

And I suspect it’s nothing the Sutton for Governor campaign wants to hear.

  2. Anonymous

    As Marty Jackley has experienced the Kristi Noem very negative misleading attacks she is known for are now starting to ramp up.

