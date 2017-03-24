Noem: Keystone XL Opens Opportunities for South Dakota

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following statement, after President Trump issued a presidential permit to approve construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline:

“Access to energy is central to improving our national security and building a more robust economy that offers better jobs and higher wages. Not only does the Keystone XL Pipeline offer these large-scale benefits for our country, its construction will translate into added revenue for cash-strapped South Dakota counties, relief on our roads and rails, and job opportunities for folks across our state. I’m glad to see President Trump move forward on this critical piece of American infrastructure.”

###

Facebook Twitter