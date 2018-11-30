Noem Statement on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following statement after the United States, Mexico, and Canada formally signed the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement:

“South Dakota ag producers and manufacturers deserve trade agreements that work, but they also need certainty as to the rules of the road. Over the last two years, I have met with President Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer to emphasize the need for urgency, build an understanding of the difficult situation producers are in as a result of poorly negotiated trade deals, and address the required changes. I encourage the administration to continue working with the Legislative Branch to ensure the final agreement meets the standards laid out by Congress, as it’s imperative we ensure any ratified deal treats South Dakota agricultural goods more fairly, expands market access, and is ultimately a better agreement for American manufacturing and agriculture.”

Throughout the negotiations, Noem has sat on the House Ways & Means Trade Subcommittee, which has primary jurisdiction over trade issues in the U.S. House. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement must be ratified by the next Congress.

