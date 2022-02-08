Once again, welcome back CyberClimb to Advertiser’s Row

Our friends at CyberClimb digital marketing are back with us on advertiser’s row for another election, so make a point to click on their ad, and find out what they can do for your campaign via the Internet!

And don’t forget to check out our other advertisers, such as the And please also take a moment to visit our other advertisers including Marty Jackley, Americans for Prosperity – South Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem, US Senator John Thune, Dusty Johnson for US Congress, Rapid Digital Solutions and the South Dakota Republican Party!

And Dakota Campaign Store, where you’ll find me hawking yard signs, postcards, and all the things a professional campaign needs to make an impression.

Remember – SDWC has only a few limited advertising opportunities left for reaching South Dakota’s opinion leaders as 2022 campaign season gets in gear. Advertising on the Dakotwarcollege.com website is based on a first come, first serve basis for available positions.

Information on ad prices, ad positions, and ad commitments may be directed to the webmaster by clicking here.