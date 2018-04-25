Paul TenHaken sends out “Commitment to Positive Campaigning” to set himself apart from negative campaign of opponent

Friends,

Since announcing my campaign for mayor in August 2017, I have kept my campaign promise to run a positive campaign based on my ideas, values, experience and my passion for people and Sioux Falls.

In these final days of the campaign, I’m disappointed to see these desperate attacks come out against me. I want to take this opportunity to set the record straight with you, my friends and supporters:

1. Sioux Falls deserves better. When my runoff opponent Jolene, a longtime friend, questioned my character and integrity on social media, it hurt. I called her and left her a personal message telling her I was disappointed in her campaign attacks and that I would not use negative campaign tools. Sioux Falls residents deserve a discussion on the issues, not negative attacks. I have kept that promise.

2. I did not hack anyone. Any insinuation that I or my campaign were involved in cybercrimes is absolutely ludicrous. We had no part in this and investigators are not targeting our campaign. I hope investigators locate the person responsible. No one should be the victim of cybercrimes.

3. I remain committed to a positive campaign and I will focus on the issues. Despite these baseless attacks, I’m keeping my promise to run a positive campaign and talk about the issues that matter most: reducing crime, economic development and growing our workforce.

I’m also grateful to count on you as a friend and supporter.

Are you excited for the positivity of a TenHaken administration? Let us know below that you’re committed to Team TenHaken and our vision for Sioux Falls.

I’M ON TEAM TENHAKEN

The finish line is close Sioux Falls, and I need your help to cross it victoriously. We go to the polls on May 1, and I need you there.

Please pass this note along to friends and family, and if you’re available to volunteer, reply to this email.

Thanks again, Sioux Falls, and I’ll see you at the polls.

Paul