Pot, Meet Kettle, Part II – SDDP style Posted on June 21, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ From Facebook today: And in case you've forgotten: Maybe the new SDDP Executive Director who was Dem's event person at the time should have remembered that little point. (Brought to you by Ann Tornberg's Democrat Party.)
Wasn’t it a Demoncrat, Nancy Bella Lugosi, that said they had to pass Obummer Care to know what was in it? Again, it is hypocritical of Demos to complain about Republicans working on something out of the spotlight where the media, including the Sioux Falls rag, and the immoral Hollywood types, would bash ANYTHING that is being done. If Democrats weren’t such petulant infants (I know not all but a lot of them), then things could be worked out reasonably. However, even their banner-carrier in 2016, the deplorable Hillary Clinton, isn’t admitting she had anything to do with her loss.
And, If they hadn’t rammed the crap sandwich that is Obummer Care down our throats, we wouldn’t be having to repeal it.
So apparently the SDDP is still acting stupidly, to use a phrase from their favorite dictator, Obama.