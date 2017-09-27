Pot promoters adding couch voting to their list

It looks like the Pot promoters are joining Slick Rick Weiland’s group, and adding couch voting to their list of measures they’re circulating for, in addition to 2 measures to legalize pot, and one to legalize certain manners of killing your grandmother.
And of course this wouldn’t be ripe for fraud!?!? Oh wait, that’s the idea.
Women like you need to vote at home, Springy.
Springer is a woman?
Take it Back and New Approach===seems to be contradictory in their titles 🙂
NO ON EVERYTHING!
DON’T SIGN ANY PETITIONS!
Couch voting petition being pushed by NASD. That is funny!
Ha, I know! The next hurdle would be getting them to put it in the mailbox;)
Did you get any response from SPLC about DFP being a hate-group?
Hey KM
I called and was unable to talk to a person in that area of responsibility and left a voicemail. No response yet so I will try to submit a few examples and see if anything develops.
This thread reminds me of the highly promoted “pot protest parade” in Huron at the state fair a few years back. The pro-pot advocates claimed thousands would show up and only a handful were able to get off the couch and out of the basement to go be in the parade. It was hilarious especially when they interviewed an elderly farmer and watching his reaction to the participants that showed up to protest. It will be entertaining to watch NASD make their pitch on this being couch voting along with South Dakota turning to a Potopia.
Miranda, you think this is part of a nefarious plan to allow stoned pot-heads to vote because they are so messed up they can’t make it out of their house?
Since the same people are supporting the suicide measure, I can’t help but wonder if the voting proposal allows dead people to vote.
There are a number of issues with this which can affect the integrity of our elections.