President Donald Trump's Superbowl Ad Posted on January 30, 2020 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ In case you're not going to be watching the Superbowl on Sunday, President Donald Trump will be among the many advertisers, with two ads playing in the commercial slots for the big game. Here you can watch one of them that will be playing:
He rocks, best sharp stick in the eye of the nitwit bureaucracy in generations. Bring on the sniveling crybaby hater response, he’s gonna kick your asses and be back for four more!!