Having seven kids, I’ve heard a lot of whoppers before, but this might be the biggest one ever.
At off-the-wall website Dakota Leader, where they worship Steve Haugaard, and promote Tina Mulally as a great leader, website author Breeanaugh Sagdahl has a video interview where the latest crazy-talk is that Kristi Noem didn’t actually keep South Dakota businesses open.
The fish-tale being promoted for your crazy aunt who spends too much time on Facebook is that they claim Kristi fought against keeping South Dakota open, and one of the heroes of keeping the state open was actually Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. And as a result he ended up on some enemies list and they were gonna get him no matter what.
I’m not sure what to say to all of that. Except that you have to eventually hope that they give up on the primary election at some point.
3 thoughts on “Pro-Haugaard site claiming Kristi Noem didn’t keep state open, it was Jason Ravnsborg”
I remember it differently.
Republicans sure do love their conspiracies.
At the same time, we can’t deny that there was pressure to lock down South Dakota. There would be a big majority of people who would have been disappointed that we didn’t go lock-stepping. These same people would see deep state reps elected who will lock down SD hard in the next round of shenanigans.
There were many good people responsible for averting the total lock downs. There were a lot of unknowns, and a gut call was required.
We made some mistakes, but I would also like to recognize everyone (myself included) who wrote, called, and spoke in person with representatives regarding the lock downs.
Plains Tribune was publishing vociferously, and our streams were patronized by 30k+ unique IP addresses per month in the midst of the lock down period. I have to think this helped influence the situation, but it would be absurd to think that one person other than Governor Noem could claim singular credit.
It was a team effort, and I’m glad we resisted the tyranny. I am also hopeful that the lesson stuck that we might avoid the tyranny (not a dress rehearsal this time) that is coming.