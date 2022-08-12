Pro-Haugaard site claiming Kristi Noem didn’t keep state open, it was Jason Ravnsborg

Having seven kids, I’ve heard a lot of whoppers before, but this might be the biggest one ever.

At off-the-wall website Dakota Leader, where they worship Steve Haugaard, and promote Tina Mulally as a great leader, website author Breeanaugh Sagdahl has a video interview where the latest crazy-talk is that Kristi Noem didn’t actually keep South Dakota businesses open.

The fish-tale being promoted for your crazy aunt who spends too much time on Facebook is that they claim Kristi fought against keeping South Dakota open, and one of the heroes of keeping the state open was actually Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. And as a result he ended up on some enemies list and they were gonna get him no matter what.

I’m not sure what to say to all of that. Except that you have to eventually hope that they give up on the primary election at some point.