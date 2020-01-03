Rapid City Common Council Member Becky Drury Announces Bid for SD Legislature

RAPID CITY, SD—- Becky Drury proudly announces her candidacy for South Dakota State Representative in District 32.

“It has been an honor to serve Rapid City on the Common Council and I will continue to serve my constituents and all of District 32. I believe in collaboration between city, county, and state governments. and will work to continue and improve these relationships into the future,” Drury said. “As part of the State Legislature, I will continue to work on improving the quality of life in Rapid City, the Black Hills, and South Dakota through fiscally responsible efforts.”

While representing Ward One on the Rapid City Common Council, Drury served as Vice Chair during the 2018-2019 term and currently serves as the Chair of Legal and Finance. She also served on the Library Board of Trustees, the Black Hills Council of Local Governments, the Airport Board, Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District Project Review Committee, Business Improvement District-Hotel Board, Capital Improvement Projects Committee, Emergency Services Users Board, Insurance Board, Rapid City Area Air Quality Board and the RC Economic Development Partnership Board Executive Committee.

Drury volunteers at the Passages – Women’s Transitional Living program and AWANA through her church. She is a member of Skyline Toastmasters, the Military Affairs Committee, the Pennington County Republican Women’s Organization and the Pennington County Republican Party.

Becky and her husband, Neal, own a small business in Rapid City. Her daughters and grandchildren all live in the Rapid City area.