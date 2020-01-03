2018 Argus video has Tapio admitting on camera he did business with Saudi government owned oil industry

** CRASH ** (That was the sound of a rock crashing through the wall of a glass house.)

In recent days, former State Senator and Congressional candidate wannabe Neal Tapio has been over on facebook trying to gin up his followers against State Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman for working for a consulting firm with a contract with the Saudi government to work on “outreach and engagement with the public and media groups,” as I wrote about here a couple weeks back.

But very interestingly, that criticism from Tapio falls a bit flat in the context of a video from the early days of the 2018 Congressional race, where Tapio boasts of doing business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

If you recall the news story at the time, where Tapio confronted an interfaith prayer group, and “began yelling at those around him, he did an interview with the Argus leader where at 30 seconds in he tells the reporter:

“Ironically, I do business with people in Saudi Arabia almost every day. I sell into the oil industry, so ah… as well…”

Go read the entire story here at the Argus Leader.

Neal was on camera, telling people that he sells into the Saudi oil industry – the worlds biggest oil producer – that’s owned by the Saudi Government? So, when Lederman works for a firm that has a contract with the Saudi government, that’s bad. But when Neal Tapio does business with the Saudi government, that’s good?

Sounds like it’s going to be a long campaign for Neal. Before the campaign even starts.

(*Btw, Yes, I’m not the first one to catch Neal doing business with the Saudi Govt. But, that was before he was throwing stones in his glass house).