After 15 years, Republican State Senator Ryan Maher has decided that he’s no longer going to include tavern owner in his resume, according to the Timber Lake Newspaper:

Nearly 16 years after he first went to work at Sparky’s Bar and Grill, longtime owner Ryan Maher is making an exit from the Isabel eatery. Maher, who started at Sparky’s in 2004 and purchased the business a year later, has sold to his brother and sister-in-law.

