RC Councilman sets records straight and isn’t endorsing Mechaley for Sheriff, despite mailing claiming he is.

Here’s a good example of why you shouldn’t claim things that aren’t true.

Pennington County Sheriff Candidate Ryan Mechaley was told time and again by Rapid City Councilman Pat Jones that he isn’t endorsing anyone in the race for Sheriff. But it sounds like Mechaley’s campaign manager, Jordan Mason, went and included it on a postcard mailing anyway. And now we get to read about it in the Rapid City Journal:

It was never my intention to endorse any candidate during this election cycle; yet, somehow my picture and erroneous information began circulating on the Mechaley website. So, last January I contacted Mr. Mechaley, requesting to correct the information and I was told he would do so. and.. I contacted Mr. Mechaley immediately and told him I never gave permission to use my name or photo. He apologized and told me he did not know my photo was going to be on the mailer and he would contact his campaign manager, Jordan Mason, to ensure it would not happen again. I appreciated his assurances and took him at his word. To be fair and transparent, I also contacted the other candidate for sheriff Mr. Brian Mueller to explain the situation. and.. Despite my numerous attempts to privately resolve this matter, this past weekend Mr. Mechaley’s campaign manager informed me a new mailer with my picture and endorsement would be circulating before election day and there was nothing to stop the process.

Read that here.

There’s nothing they could do to stop the process? Well, that’s doubtful, especially since Mechaley has known about it for the past six months. Nevermind that if it’s from the candidate himself, they could have told the mail house to stop it. Pretty easy to do so.

Unless it is their intention to deceive.

Which isn’t a very good quality to have in a Sheriff.