Release: Becky Drury Announces Bid for District 32 House Seat



Becky Drury Announces Bid for District 32 House Seat

RAPID CITY, SD—- Becky Drury proudly announces her re-election bid for the SD House of Representatives in District 32.

“It has been an honor to serve Rapid City in the SD House of Representatives and I look forward to serving District 32 during the 2022 session. I believe in collaboration between city, county, tribal and state governments. and will continue my efforts to improve these relationships into the future,” Drury said. “I work to improve the quality of life in Rapid City, the Black Hills, and South Dakota through fiscally responsible efforts.”

Drury serves on Taxation, Local Government and the Military Affairs committees during the Legislative session. During the upcoming session she is co-sponsoring a bill to pipe water from the Missouri River to the Rapid City and the surrounding areas. She feels that the availability of water for future generations is of vital importance.

While representing Ward One on the Rapid City Common Council, Drury served as Vice Chair during the 2018-2019 term and served as the Chair of Legal and Finance during the 2019-2020 term. She also served on the Library Board of Trustees, the Black Hills Council of Local Governments, the Airport Board, Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District Project Review Committee, Business Improvement District-Hotel Board, Capital Improvement Projects Committee, Emergency Services Users Board, Insurance Board, Rapid City Area Air Quality Board and the RC Economic Development Partnership Board Executive Committee.

Drury volunteers as a board member for Passages – Women’s Transitional Living program. She is a member of Skyline Toastmasters, the Military Affairs Committee, the Pennington County Republican Women’s Organization and the Pennington County Republican Party.

Becky and her husband, Neal, own a small business in Rapid City. Her daughters and grandchildren live in the Rapid City area.