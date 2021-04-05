Release: Finseca Announces Hire of Maggie Seidel as Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Marketing 

Finseca Announces Hire of Maggie Seidel as Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Marketing

Seidel will be responsible for leading Finseca’s efforts to elevate the brand and reputation of the profession.

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Finseca announced today that Maggie Seidel has been named Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Marketing. Seidel will be responsible for creating and executing the strategic vision for the organization’s communications, marketing, and branding efforts.

“Finseca is driven by the mission of delivering financial security to all,” said CEO Marc Cadin. “We know that to do that, we have to unify the profession and more effectively tell their noble story in the public domain. Maggie has the skills, expertise, and proven track record to help us achieve our lofty ambitions.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Finseca team at this transformative time in the organization,” said Maggie Seidel. “Financial security professionals do noble work, and for too long the profession has been caricatured by a select few. I look forward to telling the whole story so that more Americans see this profession as a beacon for American financial and retirement security.”

Seidel is returning to the private sector, effective April 12, 2021, after serving as Senior Advisor and Policy Director for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Prior to joining Finseca, Seidel has spent more than a dozen years working in policy and communications, including years of experience working for the nation’s largest retail banks and some of the world’s largest property casualty insurance companies.

Seidel holds a Master’s degree in Economics from George Mason University, a Master’s degree in Elections and Campaign Management from Fordham University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Villanova University. She was also a four-year Division I softball player.

