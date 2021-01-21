Release: Hanson begins fourth term on South Dakota Public Utilities Commission with oath of office

Hanson begins fourth term on South Dakota Public Utilities Commission with oath of office

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Gary Hanson took the oath of office on Jan. 4, 2021, marking the official start to his fourth term on the PUC. Hanson’s longtime friend, Judge Larry Long, administered the oath at a private ceremony in Lincoln County.

Hanson was first elected to the PUC in 2002 and was re-elected by South Dakota voters in 2008, 2014 and 2020. During his time with the commission, Hanson has had the opportunity to take on many leadership roles including serving as the PUC’s chairman for seven years, leading the Mid-America Regulatory Conference as their current president and representing South Dakota on the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners’ Electricity Committee, Electric Vehicle Working Group, and Low-income Energy Forum, just to name a few.

“I look forward to continue working to keep utility services safe, dependable, and affordable for the citizens of South Dakota and to assure that other states’ political decisions do not adversely affect the cost or reliability of our utilities,” said Hanson.

Hanson has a long history of public service. He was elected to two terms as the mayor of Sioux Falls. Before becoming mayor, he spent six years as Sioux Falls’ utilities commissioner and was responsible for the development and day-to-day activities of three municipal utilities. He also owned several businesses before elected office and was a licensed real estate auctioneer, appraiser and broker.

Hanson’s wife, Sandy, stood with him during his swearing-in ceremony, holding a fifth generation Bible. The couple was surrounded by 14 additional family members.

View Commissioner Hanson’s full biography on the PUC website, www.puc.sd.gov.

-30-