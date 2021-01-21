Erickson pardon from Trump wiped out $3 Million of restitution

As shocking as the Paul Erickson pardon was, at South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Seth Tupper tonight has noted that Erickson doesn’t just get an early release, he has $3 million of court-ordered restitution to victims wiped away:

Experts say there’s likely no obligation for Erickson to even attempt to pay that money now. Neil Fulton, dean of the University of South Dakota School of Law, said it’s his understanding that in the case of a full and unconditional pardon like the one granted to Erickson, “restitution is wiped out.” Joyce Vance, a former U.S. attorney in Alabama, also said it appears that the full and unconditional pardon relieves Erickson of the obligation to pay restitution. “It’s a get-out-jail-free card and a bank-account-restoration card,” Vance said.

Go read the entire story here.

And the concept of it being wiped away is just offensive.

I do note Governor Noem’s office is making a point by expressly noting “She had nothing whatsoever to do with the Erickson pardon.”