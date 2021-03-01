Release: Jackley Announces Run for Attorney General

Jackley Announces Run for Attorney General

Pierre, South Dakota: Marty Jackley announced today he will run for Attorney General in 2022.

“After receiving countless phone calls and emails from supporters across the state, I have decided to announce my candidacy for Attorney General”, said Marty Jackley.

“My service as Attorney General, United States Attorney and as a small-town State’s Attorney has prepared me to again undertake the important role the Attorney General has in working with law enforcement in keeping our families safe” said Jackley.

“There is nothing more important than the public’s safety – and the public’s confidence in our ability to keep our families safe. I will be working hard to earn the support of the voters once again, so I can go back to work fighting to keep South Dakota safe.” said Jackley.

Mark Barnett, a three-term Attorney General and recently retired Circuit Court Judge said, “Marty Jackley is one the best prosecutors we have ever had in South Dakota. He has an impeccable record of service and I am honored to give him my full endorsement.”

Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere said, “Marty has always been a strong partner with our Sheriffs, and he has my full support to be our next Attorney General.”

Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy said, “Marty’s proven experience and record as Attorney General, United States Attorney, and as a State’s Attorney is why he has my full support to be our next Attorney General.”

Marty served as South Dakota’s Attorney General, United States Attorney for South Dakota, Chairman of the Nation’s Attorneys General, Jones County State’s Attorney, and as a Special Prosecutor for the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate of the Lake Traverse Reservation.

Marty was raised in Sturgis with his family farm at nearby Vale SD, and graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology with his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering with Honors. He received his law degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law.

Marty was named the South Dakota Prosecutor of the Year in 2008 from the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association. As Attorney General, he served as the chief law enforcement officer and legal advisor for the State. Marty has served as the Chairman of the National Association of Attorneys General and the Conference of Western Attorneys General. In 2016, Marty was honored to receive the National Kelley-Wyman Outstanding Attorney General award.

In 2018, Marty successfully defended South Dakota before the Supreme Court of the United States in South Dakota v. Wayfair, providing Main Street businesses across South Dakota and the nation a level business playing field. He has extensive trial and appellate experience in state and federal courts having personally tried capital murder cases, a no body homicide, and the 1975 murder of Annie Mae Aquash.

Marty received the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association Distinguished Service Award in 2019.

In January 2019, after serving as Attorney General and US Attorney, Marty returned to the Gunderson Palmer law firm as a partner opening up the Pierre branch office.

