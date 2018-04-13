Release: Jackley Releases Fourth Statewide TV Ad: “Judges”

Jackley Releases Fourth Statewide TV Ad: “Judges”

PIERRE, SD: Attorney General Marty Jackley’s family steals the show in the latest statewide television commercial released by his campaign for governor.

“I think a lot of South Dakotans have come to know Marty as their law and order, tough on crime attorney general—but he also has a caring side and a great sense of humor,” said Angela Jackley, who makes an appearance in the ad with children Michael and Isabella.

This is the fourth statewide ad to highlight Jackley’s conservative agenda, including the protection of human life, the defense of the Second Amendment and a limited government approach to job creation and economic mobility.

“My family means everything to me,” Jackley said. “They’ve been by my side throughout this campaign just like our supporters have. Angela, Michael, Isabella and I had fun with our newest TV ad, and we hope the rest of South Dakota enjoys it, too.”

The ad comes at a busy time for the Jackley family. In addition to dance recitals and sports events, the attorney general is finalizing his preparation for a landmark Supreme Court case.

“Despite Marty’s hectic travel schedule, he always makes time for the children when he’s home,” Angela said. “We’re so proud of him. He’s doing what he does best—fighting for the state he loves and the people he cares about.”

Watch the new ad on youtube :

-30-

