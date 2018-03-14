Release: Senator Tapio Sides With Parents Angered by Student School Walkout Organized by Radical Left

Senator Tapio Sides With Parents Angered by Student School Walkout Organized by Radical Left
(Rapid City, S.D. March 13, 2018)
State Senator and GOP Congressional Candidate Neal Tapio joined a growing outcry of South Dakota parents angered by a planned student walkout calling for nationwide gun control after a Florida school shooting last month that left 17 dead. Tapio called the protest a leftist political movement designed to exploit and indoctrinate American children, damaging the relationship parents have with the public schools their children attend.
“We are watching the demise and possibly the end of the public school system,” Tapio said.
“Make no mistake, the school walkout protests are a gun control effort pushed by left wing organizations with a political agenda. They are organized and funded nationally by the most dangerous liberal organizations in the world who, at their core, are anti-American community organizers in the image of President Barrack Obama,” Tapio said. “School participation in a ‘student walkout’ endangers the trusting relationship parents have with their children’s schools.”
Tapio said there is a growing concern among parents about the long term direction of public schools and their failure to protect their children from left wing political activists.
“Our public education system is failing to protect our kids on multiple levels. We are not preparing workers for a workforce, we are preparing them to be political activists and community organizers with a leftist agenda, and parents are frustrated by this,” Tapio said.
“Worst of all, our schools have become danger zones, with such tolerance of a drug culture that every school administrator I have talked to agrees that up to half of the school children couldn’t pass a drug test at any given time.
“Additionally, with the recent Obama era juvenile justice reforms implemented by Gov. Daugaard, kids with criminal backgrounds and behavioral problems are placed back in the school environment in an attempt to lower incarceration rates, not to protect kids. These liberal laws are creating the dangerous environment that should be protested by teachers and school administrators, yet they join liberal organizations to protest guns and the NRA.”
“That is disgraceful.” Tapio said.
According to multiple media outlets and published reports, this current national protest seems to be headed by the National Woman’s March, which is led by Linda Sarsour, a terrorist sympathizer and Islamist apologist who believes in sharia law, which is the Islamic law that includes the death penalty for those that choose to leave Islam.
Nation of Islam leader, Louis Farrakhan is also a confirmed organizer of the walkout.
This public school indoctrination effort follows other recent political campaigns to indoctrinate public school children.
“For the last decade, public schools have pushed a ‘green agenda’ which demonizes the coal and energy industry and criticizing any efforts to oppose left wing climate change legislation.” Tapio said.
“Additionally, public schools have pushed a tolerance and unity agenda based on moral relativism and acceptance of all lifestyles and political ideologies as equal and deserving of equal treatment, regardless of merit or critical examination. When schools promote an LBGTQ political agenda, without a deep discussion of the psychological early childhood trauma often associated with alternative lifestyles, or when schools teach an Islamic agenda without focusing on the dangers of Islamic laws such as their calling for death to those who wish to leave Islam, it becomes clear our school system has become infected by those with a political agenda.”
“It’s time for parents to put a stop to this public school indoctrination of our children.” Tapio concluded.
###
Mr. Tapio seems like a really angry guy.
He lacks work ethic and organizational skills. He probably won’t even make the ballot because he is it requires him to actually work and not just talk, talk, talk… He’s a talker folks.
Great letter to the editor highlighting Tapio’s accomplishments in Pierre.
https://www.argusleader.com/story/opinion/readers/2018/03/09/letter-reviewing-tapios-achievements/32788903/
The best way to describe him is that narcissistic quote from Terell Owens a few years ago: “I love me some me!”
better than 50% odds that Tapio doesn’t get enough signatures.
The kids talking of walking out are looking like idiots.
Actually walking out is idiotic.
Kids are often idiots as it is how they learn not to be idiots.
Kids learning by being idiots is not the end of the world. Don’t be an idiot Neal.
Is he going to keep sending press releases after he fails to collect enough signatures to get on the ballot? Does he just go away quietly?
How many signatures does someone need for Congress? 2,500-4,000?
Did Hillary go away quietly, nope. Now she claims racist, poor people voted for Trump. Who’s the racist? Wasn’t she the one who called black people “super-predators”. Do you think Hillary should go away quietly?
If you have enough sense to comment on SDWC about signatures required, do you have enough to use your search engine to answer that question for yourself?
Tapio won’t make the ballot.
How do you know? You have a crystal ball or does the magic 8 ball tell you these things?
He doesn’t have a strategic mind or organizational skills.
He will not get enough signatures.
Don’t forget that she just said that men told the women in their lives how to vote (me Tarzan, you Jane). Hillary has every excuse under the sun for why she lost except that she was a hideous candidate and was and is very unlikeable. Typical Democrat not taking responsibility.
Eh! Hillary is history. Been there done that. Time to move on.org
In 2018 in South Dakota, here are the signature requirements for Congress (same as for governor): Democratic – 706; Independent – 2,775; Republican – 1,955; Constitution – 250; Libertarian – 250; Newly recognized political party – 250.
See PDF paper from SD Sec’y of State: https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/assets/2018SignatureRegsOtherOffices.pdf
“public school indoctrination of our children” ahh what?
Which party is Neal Tapio seeking the nomination? SDGOP or the SDTFHP?
CA public schools have implemented BLM curriculum, would you consider that indoctrination of our children? I would. How about the genderbread person or the gender unicorn used to teach kindergartners about gender dysphoria, would you consider that a lesson in academic basics or indoctrination? Keep your head buried in the sand – if you don’t see it, it doesn’t exist, right?
Didn’t like my examples of indoctrination taking place in public schools, PP? My reply is in moderation or just disappeared?
If you don’t think the public school education system in general is an indoctrination center for kids you are one of the densest people on the planet. Either that or it is your contribution to the left’s goal to deflect and deny to reach the goal of total government control and abolishment of God.
Agreed. My reply, which is not posted, includes: CA implementing BLM curriculum and the genderbread and gender unicorn being used to teach 5yos about gender dysphoria. Is this examples of academic basics or indoctrination? Maybe 6:52 can help explain the differences.
It should be posted now. Not sure what happened.
I have a couple in moderation also. I think adding a second comment too quickly may possibly cause the spam filter to kick it into moderation.
Students are being influenced and manipulated by the likes of Louis Farrakhan a well-known racist who refers to “the white man” as the “anti-Christ” and calls whites the “race of devils”. What he says about Jews is just as hateful. And, Linda Sarsour, who promotes Muslims self-segregating, also a racist. The students may be idiots (as TJ states) but the people attempting to indoctrinate them are not. They know exactly what they are doing. School choice!
Liberal leftists and Democrats want guns confiscated, but do they know where those guns will go? They probably haven’t thought that far ahead. As I recall, the Trump administration would be taking the guns, but isn’t Trump compared to Hitler, called a racist, mentally unstable, bigot and Islamophobic? That’s who they want taking firearms…liberal logic at it’s finest.
Why do his press releases say “Rapid City” on them for the location and not Watertown? If he lives in Watertown shouldn’t all of his releases say “Watertown”?
Senator Tapio here is something for you 3 rural central Illinois men charged in Bloomington mosque bombing https://www.twincities.com/2018/03/13/3-illinois-men-arrested-suspected-in-bloomington-mosque-bombing/
Are we supposed to be looking for Terrorists and criminals that look like these guys?
Yes. Islamic Jihad is not about race. And their actions were not only about Muslims, from you link:
“McWhorter also allegedly admitted that the three men tried to bomb the abortion clinic on Nov. 7, again renting a truck to carry out the attack. McWhorter described a PVC pipe bomb and said Morris broke a window and threw it in, where it failed to go off, according to the complaint.”
Obviously these are some very stupid people. Instead of constructively dealing with the problem of Islamic Jihad, they are only making the problem worse. They need to be locked up for good.
Steve we need to be watching for all these Alt-Right Terrorists? It is becoming the age of a terrorist around every corner not knowing who is a potential threat? They could just blend into any crowd?
So you only want to pick on the white terrorists? If yes, then you are a racist and you need to remain anonymous for your own good.
Did I say white?
Then what did you mean when you said: “that look like these guys?”
Please provide a verified list of all Alt-right organizations that openly promote the use of gratuitous violence and any other unlawful acts against non-believers.
Arm the students!
I can see a Hello Kitty Glock and all kinds of different kid focused themes. The gun industry would love that.
Why didn’t Tapio do anything in the legislature for 2 years if these are such huge issues to him?
There are only 35 senators in SD. There are 100 in DC. There are 435 Reps in DC. If he wanted to make a difference he should have done it at the local level. It’s hard to entrust SD’s 1 vote to a guy who couldn’t get anything done when he was 1 of 35 and in a body that is 83% Republican.
Give the teachers the right to arm themselves. I’m not sure why socialists can’t get behind that concept. Oh, wait; that’s because they believe in disarming the citizens so that there can be total government control. Sorry, I don’t think, total government control is a good thing, but the lefties do. I guess that’s what you get from being taught to hate America.
Senator Tapio, Here is another from the Chicago Tribune.
3 Illinois men, including one who drafted a border wall plan for Trump, charged with Minnesota mosque bombing
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/breaking/ct-minnesota-mosque-bombing-20180313-story.html
Would you like examples of Muslims bombing their own mosques? Or how about all the racist, attacks on Muslims that turned out to be hoaxes?
I see a lot of animosity for a man who says that Islamic terrorism is a world-wide problem.
Why is that?
“Worst of all, our schools have become danger zones, with such tolerance of a drug culture that every school administrator I have talked to agrees that up to half of the school children couldn’t pass a drug test at any given time.”
Are you kidding me with this?
This entire campaign is like an Onion article. Only more sad.
Why do you think that’s a joke? When our oldest attended public school, a student was caught bringing alcohol and attempting to share with other students in the bathroom. Recently a student was found with a vape on them, not sure if it was a tobacco or pot vape. It does happen.
Of course, it happens. That doesn’t mean it’s worse. Did Tapio forget that the 60’s already happened?
I remember hearing stories of my parents and their friends drinking during high school. This isn’t some new trend. Kids do some stupid things sometimes. It wasn’t an act of the social fabric ripping – it was dumb kids being dumb kids.
Let’s fire up the hard right about how everything is turning to shit because maybe SD will turn it’s lonely eyes to Neal Tapio?
This is a non issue, being turned into an issue because older people don’t like what the younger people are standing for. That’s also not new. (see – 60’s)
And what do Vietnam and school shootings have in common? Probably that kids don’t like getting killed for no good reason.
Wasn’t the drinking age 18 in the 60’s? Not a strong comparison. I prefer to keep children sober as their brains develop and then when they become adults allow them to make their own decisions.
It is worse, much worse. Have you heard of the opioid crisis? How many young adults have accidentally overdosed, I heard of one just recently in SF. Do you not think these pills are in our high schools? I’m not sure you’re paying attention. However, I see this is a non-issue for you. So why are you commenting again?
me and my family will stay in our basement with our curtains closed until senator tapio gives us the all clear. we can teach our kids in the safety of our home.
The left wants to do nothing until it gets so bad that they can claim the government must step in and assume complete and total control over how children are raised. That is the Alinsky method, and the Dems are using it as often as they can. Sorry, but I wouldn’t want the average Democrat babysitting my kids, let alone trying to tell me how to raise them.
The current public schools system that Tapio accurately described was constructed under both Republican and Democratic administrations. This is not an issue about Parties, it is an issue about controlling what people think…or perhaps even…not think. For more insight, due some research on the Tavistock Institute.