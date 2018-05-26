Release: Trump Signs Noem-Backed Black Hills National Cemetery Act

Trump Signs Noem-Backed Black Hills National Cemetery Act

RAPID CITY, SD – President Donald J. Trump today signed the Noem-backed Black Hills National Cemetery Boundary Expansion Act, which would facilitate a permanent land transfer of approximately 200 acres of Bureau of Land Management land to expand the Black Hills National Cemetery outside Sturgis. Noem will attend the Black Hills National Cemetery Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 28.

“This is a weekend that we’re thinking a lot about our veterans, and particularly those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Noem. “After years of work, I am truly grateful to secure a permanent expansion of the Black Hills National Cemetery. I thank President Trump for working with me and the South Dakota delegation to ensure veterans for generations to come will receive the distinguished and peaceful resting place they deserve.”

Under current law, the Federal Land Policy and Management Act limits transfers like this one to a lifespan of 20 years. The Black Hills National Cemetery Boundary Expansion Act would make this particular transfer permanent.

Noem introduced legislation to expand the Black Hills National Cemetery in 2015 and again in 2017. The House passed both bills, but the legislation was not considered in the U.S. Senate. With approval from the Senate earlier this year, the House once again considered the bill and unanimously passed it. Senator Thune carried the legislation in the U.S. Senate.

