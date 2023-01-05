Release: Venhuizen to Leave South Dakota Board of Regents

Venhuizen to Leave South Dakota Board of Regents

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) announced today that Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls resigned from his current position on the board.

“It has been my great honor to serve these past few years as a member of the South Dakota Board of Regents. South Dakota’s universities and special schools are important assets to our state, and they are rightly a source of pride for many South Dakotans,” said Venhuizen.

This fall, Venhuizen was elected to the House of Representatives for District 14 and will be sworn into the South Dakota Legislature later this month. Venhuizen’s resignation from the Board of Regents is effective immediately.

“It was an honor to have Tony serving on the Board of Regents,” said BOR Executive Director Brian Maher. “His historical knowledge of our university system and the State of South Dakota proved valuable time and time again. He will be missed on the board but welcome in the Legislature.”

Venhuizen formerly served as the Board of Regents’ student member from 2003-2008, appointed by Governor Mike Rounds three times. He returned to the board after being appointed by Governor Noem in 2021. Governor Noem will name a successor to complete Venhuizen’s term, which was scheduled to end in 2027.

