Remember when I said that the proposed constitutional amendment could legalize the sale of pipe bombs?

Attorney General Explanation Released for Constitutional Amendment Regarding the Ability of Adults to Buy, Sell, or Rent Any Property or Service

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today an Attorney General Explanation for a proposed constitutional amendment has been filed with the Secretary of State. The explanation will appear on a petition that will be circulated by the sponsor of the amendment. If the sponsor obtains a sufficient number of signatures, the amendment will be placed on the ballot for the November 2020 general election.

The amendment is entitled “An initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution allowing people to buy, sell, or rent any property or service.”

Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. Specifically, the explanation includes a title, an objective, clear and simple summary of the purpose and effect of the proposed amendment and a description of the legal consequences. The Attorney General Explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed amendment.

“The full scope and effect of this amendment are unclear and will likely require judicial clarification. Among other things, a court may determine the amendment decriminalizes the possession, sale, or rental of property or services that are currently illegal under state and local laws.”

What was that I was saying the other day?

Freedom to sell pipe bombs and legalization of prostitution consequences of proposed 2020 constitutional amendment … So, according to the proposal, if I wanted to manufacture pipe bombs and sell them to 18-year-olds, it appears that according to the measure, I could legally do that, and the state would be barred from cooperating with the federal government to stop me. Under this proposed constitutional amendment, I’m also reading it to potentially legalize prostitution, brothels, and selling crack.

Told you so.

