Rep. Kevin Jensen announces run for State Senate in 2024

State Representative Kevin Jensen, who earlier this year was running for SDGOP Chair, until he wasn’t, announced yesterday on Facebook that he will be running for State Senate in 2024:

If you recall, this last election Jensen had fronted a Political Action Committee that had raised and donated money – much of it coming from State Rep. Karla Lems – to defeat Governor Kristi Noem, as well as Senate Leadership in the 2022 primary.

Given that, and other issues out there, I’d anticipate the District 16 Senate contest will shape up to be one of our first primaries for the State Senate next year.

Only 405 days!