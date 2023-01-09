State Representative Kevin Jensen drops out of GOP Chair Race, former State Rep. Tom Brunner in. After losing in the primary.

I get the feeling that Kevin Jensen saw the handwriting on the wall and got out while the getting was good.

From Dakota News Now, Austin Goss is reporting that Kevin Jensen has dropped out of the race for State GOP Chair, and is now endorsing Tom Brunner for the job:

After a brief stint in the race, Kevin Jensen is dropping out of the running for the chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, and being replaced by a former state lawmaker. and.. “The voters in my district elected me to represent them as their state representative. I believe that is where my focus should be,” Jensen wrote. “Becoming the chair of the party would be a distraction and dilute my time from what I was elected to do.” and.. In his announcement, Jensen says that he would endorse former state lawmaker Tom Brunner for the spot.

That was quick. And No. That’s an awful choice. Nothing against Tom personally, but after serving in the state legislature off and on over 14 years of serving, after all that time in front of the voters, with the name ID and all that experience, when he ran in the primary in 2022 his neighbors decided they would prefer someone else in the State House and sent Neal Pinnow instead.

Not exactly a ringing endorsement to move him forward to being the leader of the South Dakota Republican Party.