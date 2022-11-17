Republicans, what do you think? A replay of Donald Trump in 2024 or should we give Ron DeSantis a try?

So, after a tough election day last week across much of the country where Republicans were expected to do much better, despite some advising him to the contrary, and some even blaming him for the GOP not doing as well as he should have, President Trump announced his re-election yesterday. And not everyone is excited.

Has the GOP run it’s course with Trump, or can he excite Republican voters to put him back in the White House? At the same time, some look to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as an attractive alternative, including members of the Texas GOP:

Read that here.

Could DeSantis bring some of the party back who took a pass on election night (in both 2022 and 2020)?

Or are we better off giving Trump another go?

The floor is yours.