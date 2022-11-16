Republicans, what do you think? A replay of Donald Trump in 2024 or should we give Ron DeSantis a try?

So, after a tough election day last week across much of the country where Republicans were expected to do much better, despite some advising him to the contrary, and some even blaming him for the GOP not doing as well as he should have, President Trump announced his re-election yesterday. And not everyone is excited.
Has the GOP run it’s course with Trump, or can he excite Republican voters to put him back in the White House? At the same time, some look to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as an attractive alternative, including members of the Texas GOP:
Republican voters in Texas support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election over former President Donald Trump by more than 10 percentage points, according to a new poll commissioned by the Republican Party of Texas.
The survey asked voters who are likely to participate in the 2024 Texas Republican primary election who they would vote for out of six Republican candidates including DeSantis and Trump. DeSantis was the top choice, with 43% of respondents saying they would vote for him if the primary election were held today. Trump came in second place with 32%. DeSantis’ support among the surveyed voters surged to 66% when they were asked about a situation in which Trump would decline to run in 2024.
Could DeSantis bring some of the party back who took a pass on election night (in both 2022 and 2020)?
Or are we better off giving Trump another go?
The floor is yours.
I would prefer DeSantis.
Kristi Pat. Kristi.
jimmy kimmel had a great line. trump is like herpes…..never really goes away.
I think it’s dangerous to assume that those are the only two choices, for two reasons:
1) 2024 is a long ways off, and one or both (Trump and DeSantis) may withdraw or be forced to withdraw from the campaign; and
2) The eventual Democrat candidate may have a significant effect on voters’ willingness (read: overcome previous objections) to vote for either Trump or DeSantis (or another GOP candidate).
100% on the Trump Train for 2024.
Even if he partners-up with Thune.
Most important part of last night’s speech was the bit about “the pause”.
Read between the lines of that segment of his speech ..
DeSantis, in my opinion, is a deep state operative who has not been activated.
When they reign him, he’ll turn.
I’m betting Trump has learned.
We’ll see.
Simply put, Trump can’t win the general. Independents don’t like him. DeSantis has proven he can lead and he can win, this one is a no-brainer.
Correction…..Biden-Fetterman 2024 is a NO-BRAINER!!!!
My only complaint on Trump is he’s almost 80.
Thune supports McConnell who is almost 80. It’s JT’s turn.
Pelosi, Schumer, Biden… 80’s.
Desantis, proven conservative
Without the baggage
DeSantis but it won’t matter for us in SD. The party bosses let a few states select the nominee for the GOP and the rest of us at the end of the process usually don’t get a voice. It would be nice if our Committeeman and Committeewoman would advocate for a better primary system where everyone is heard.
I think thecreal question is…
Who will the establishment run?
Whether you love him or not, it is time to move on from Trump. At some point the goal of winning elections needs to prevail. The old adage of “the most conservative candidate who can win” should be adhered to. The results of the last 3 elections prove Trump can no longer win. It is time to find someone who can.
That said, I also agree with the assessment that it is too early to say those are our only choices. At this point in the 2016 cycle (i.e. November 2014), the likely choices would’ve been Jeb Bush or Scott Walker…a lot changes as you get into an election cycle.
desantis has about 75 percent of the chance ted cruz had in 2016. the late rush limbaugh declared cruz unelectable that year, and the logic applied to cruz fits desantis, pat buchanan or any other darling of the far right you can name. the logic supported mr trump in 2016 because his outsider pose had a broad base. now that he’s a known far right insurrectionist / narcissist his cat is out of the bag and his 2024 winning chance is zero too.
i prefer nikki haley but the real republicans probably consider her a war mongering neocon by now.
Trump is the only republican who is guaranteed to lose.
All of Trump’s election denying shenanigans have done nothing but turn away swing voters and moderate Republicans. All of his election denying candidates lost, costing us the Senate. Enough of these unhinged carpetbaggers, DeSantis should show him the door.
Anyone who opposes giving Ukraine 1 flipping dollar.
I will vote Trumo the only anti-federalist candidate runn8ng. He cares about people
The Noem/Wyland ticket will be stout, and attractive to many.
Write in Fred Deustch
Doesn’t matter who runs. No Republican can win in the era of ballot harvesting.
Agreed. If anyone thinks those other Rs lost fair and square in AZ, MI and PA (and we’ll see about GA), have their heads in the sand…
DeSantis wouldn’t have become governor without Trump. Who was the First Leader? If they will steal it from Trump then they will steal it from DeSantis if he is any real opposition.
Who will DeSantis bring in that makes up for the millions that will only vote for Trump? Don’t underestimate the well deserved scorn many have for the GOP establishment. DeSantis only makes sense if he can make up for that lost margin.