Rounds Opposes Democrats’ $1.9 Trillion Spending Bill

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after voting against the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislation which passed on a partisan basis without Republican support.

“Democrats used the guise of COVID-19 relief to further their left-wing agenda while putting our nation deeper into debt. I voted against this partisan $1.9 trillion spending bill that reads more like a liberal wish list than targeted pandemic relief.

“Up until this point, we have always found a way to work together on a bipartisan basis to provide COVID-19 relief for the American people. None of the previous five pandemic relief bills received fewer than 90 votes in the United States Senate. This is the first bill that did not pass either chamber with bipartisan support. In fact, it had bipartisan opposition in the House of Representatives.

“My colleagues and I offered a reasonable conservative alternative that targeted relief to those directly impacted by the pandemic and was one-third the price. Unfortunately, Democrats were unwilling to compromise. The legislation passed today is not targeted and is not specific, but rather includes many giveaways to left-wing causes.”

