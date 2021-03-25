Rounds’ RESPECT Act Unanimously Passes Out of Indian Affairs Committee

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, made the following statement after his Repealing Existing Substandard Provisions Encouraging Conciliation with Tribes(RESPECT) Act passed out of committee with unanimous support:

“It’s long past time to remove federal laws that are discriminatory to Native Americans from our books,” said Rounds. “While these laws are no longer enforced, they are a reminder of a painful part of our nation’s past. I thank my colleagues on the Committee on Indian Affairs for their overwhelming support of this legislation. I look forward to working across the aisle to get this bill onto the Senate floor.”

The RESPECT Act would repeal 11 outdated federal laws that are discriminatory to Native Americans. Examples include laws that allow for the forced removal of Native American children from their homes to be sent to boarding schools and laws subjecting Native Americans to forced labor.

The RESPECT Act is supported by the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association (GPTCA) and the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI). Senators Tina Smith (D-Minn.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) are cosponsors of this legislation.

Click HERE or above to watch Senator Rounds’ statement.

