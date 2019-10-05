Rounds Statement on Administration’s Ethanol Announcement

Announcement Comes after Rounds, Colleagues Meet with President, Vice President to Discuss Solution

PIERRE—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement on President Trump’s announcement that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will take steps to blend 15 billion gallons of corn ethanol with unleaded gasoline. Rounds and a number of his Senate colleagues recently met with President Trump and Vice President Pence to address the issue.

“Today’s announcement is great news for corn and corn ethanol producers in South Dakota, who have suffered from the EPA’s issuance of Small Refinery Exemptions (SRE) over the past several years. By taking steps to restore the integrity of Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), family farms and ethanol plants will be spared further loss and their threat of having to close shop is greatly reduced. Jobs in rural America will be saved.

“Corn and corn ethanol play a vital role in South Dakota’s economy and in our nation’s fuel supply. I thank President Trump for upholding his commitment to protect our nation’s farmers.”

###