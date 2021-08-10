From Facebook, after working to negotiate a better bill, US Senator Mike Rounds has stepped away from the Infrastructure measure because Democrats packed it with progressive mandates and clawbacks:
One thought on “Rounds switches direction on Infrastructure bill because of progressive mandates and clawbacks”
Is he still so naive after being in government this long that he thought the Socialists could be trusted? If so, perhaps he needs to stand aside and let in some fresh, conservative voices.