From Facebook, after working to negotiate a better bill, US Senator Mike Rounds has stepped away from the Infrastructure measure because Democrats packed it with progressive mandates and clawbacks:
From Facebook, after working to negotiate a better bill, US Senator Mike Rounds has stepped away from the Infrastructure measure because Democrats packed it with progressive mandates and clawbacks:
6 thoughts on “Rounds switches direction on Infrastructure bill because of progressive mandates and clawbacks”
Is he still so naive after being in government this long that he thought the Socialists could be trusted? If so, perhaps he needs to stand aside and let in some fresh, conservative voices.
Thank you Senator Rounds. One of the many provisions in the bill federalizes part of the electric transmission line siting permit process which will be to the detriment of South Dakota landowners. The SD PUC worked to remove the provision but it remained in the bill on a tied amendment vote.
I should clarify that I opposed the provision. There was not a formal commission decision on the issue.
Thank you Senator Rounds
Thank you Senator Rounds for helping craft and support a bill you oppose?
I hope you really have never been elected to anything as one with legislative experience and initiative can not be this dumb.
Despite his efforts to get a good bill, the final bill is one he can not support. If you really are in the Legislature, in addition to being dumber than a rock, it is clear you have never tried to make a bill better and failed the good fight.