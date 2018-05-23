Russell for AG sends another mail piece to GOP Delegates Posted on May 23, 2018 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ A larger mail piece (a.k.a. a “flat”) touting the attributes of Lance Russell appeared in delegate mailboxes yesterday from Russell for Attorney General: If you’re a delegate, does this mail change your mind? Or is it already made up? FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
It is already made up…not Russell, too much baggage!
I think Mr. Russell’s mailers look professional and are well done…..if all I ever learned about him was in these mailers he might be an appealing candidate. However, I agree with the first poster…I have already made up my mind for Ravnsborg and Russell has too much baggage…a quick search on google brings up his disciplinary case and then I do not like that he is running for 2 offices at once…pick one!
This is nuts. Really. How has Russell managed to line up delegates/useful idiots who don’t understand that the Democrats will be all over his record if he is the nominee?
I bet Noem loves these mailers and Marty hates them as Russell touts a couple of times on the mailer how crime is on the rise right before the primary.
I think that at this point the delegates know who he is, what he says he is going to do, and all about his disciplinary issues. This is just fluff for a guy who is grasping at straws.
And Jason has never had a criminal trial that’s about as bad.