Russell for AG sends another mail piece to GOP Delegates Posted on May 23, 2018 by Pat Powers — 41 Comments ↓ A larger mail piece (a.k.a. a "flat") touting the attributes of Lance Russell appeared in delegate mailboxes yesterday from Russell for Attorney General: If you're a delegate, does this mail change your mind? Or is it already made up?
It is already made up…not Russell, too much baggage!
I think Mr. Russell’s mailers look professional and are well done…..if all I ever learned about him was in these mailers he might be an appealing candidate. However, I agree with the first poster…I have already made up my mind for Ravnsborg and Russell has too much baggage…a quick search on google brings up his disciplinary case and then I do not like that he is running for 2 offices at once…pick one!
This is nuts. Really. How has Russell managed to line up delegates/useful idiots who don’t understand that the Democrats will be all over his record if he is the nominee?
Good point, Anon. I think of it like the NFL draft. Does our team want Lance Russell playing corner-back or left tackle?
If he’s huge, strong, and bulky, he’s my left tackle. Guard my blind side.
If he’s slim and lightning quick, he’s my corner.
You’d NEVER want the same man for both positions.
Are Mr. Russell’s talents and abilities suited to the legislature or to the AG office? You may try to convince me either way, but DON’T sell me the line that he’s the best man for BOTH jobs. That’s bull!
I recommend he focus on the legislature. For reasons others mentioned, the Democrats would have fun with Lance in a statewide general election. On the other hand, conservative voters in his home district have already heard the dirt and they don’t care. Lance should remain a congressman, supporting strong conservative positions — including gun owner rights — in our state legislature. We need him there voting against higher taxes, against gun confiscation, and to protect life. That’s how he can best help the team. If he remains in the AG race until Pierre, loses, and then pivots to seek a legislative position, he risks losing twice. Like a big, hefty lineman trying to play cornerback, it’s stupid. It’s selfish. And, worst of all, it hurts the team.
Russell never struck me as a team player. Like Stace, he seems to care more about himself and not about what is for the good of the state or party.
Hi there, Friend (I’m shortening to “friend” because if you abbreviate “a friend of education”, it ironically reads “a foe”, haha).
If you’re a resident of District 30 and value conservative stances in your legislators, I’d love to have you on Team Oakes. I’m the only liberty-minded candidate guaranteed to be on the November ballot at this point.
Thanks for your message, Gideon. I support Liberty-Minded candidates. We need more congressmen who understand that the 2nd Amendment guarantees each citizen the right bear arms — for home + self defense as well as hunting and sport shooting. I’ll check out your website & see where you stand.
Amen to that! Defending the right to ownership of firearms (and ammunition) is my second campaign pledge right after protecting the lives of those who cannot protect themselves.
I bet Noem loves these mailers and Marty hates them as Russell touts a couple of times on the mailer how crime is on the rise right before the primary.
Anonymous at 8:16 I think we are witnessing a new approach to the rising crime rate: out of the race, emerges the concept that sexual contact with minors, assault, rape, attempted murder, are not actually crimes. They’re more like bankruptcy filings? Maybe we should be calling them misunderstandings?
Just let the secretaries handle them!
I think that at this point the delegates know who he is, what he says he is going to do, and all about his disciplinary issues. This is just fluff for a guy who is grasping at straws.
And Jason has never had a criminal trial that’s about as bad.
Maybe worse because Russell will actually acknowledge and discuss anything anyone asks him. I find Russell to be transparent.
Jason is very qualified, and I don’t mean qualified like Obummer because he put in a little time in the Senate. Jason also has the intelligence, leadership experience, and work ethic to do the best for South Dakota.
Just no criminal experience. Just no trial experience. Just no experience.
You might want to open your bible to Exodus 20:16
Excellent bible quote—but that does not fit the false narrative they are pushing like no one works in this race but John Fitzgerald—please! ; most qualified person to run for AG EVER…please! I still think that is insulting to our current AG who was actually in the job when he ran the first time…just tired of their condescending attitude–I agree with the earlier posts of if he is so great why isn’t the money flowing in…it is not for a reason
Anonymous 8:44, why do you keep spreading these lies Mary? Go back to the 300 case, no wait, 275, not wait 250 total case. I can’t keep up.
Mary, you know Ravnsborg is the better package and most qualified to be AG.
“Mary, you know Ravnsborg is the better package and most qualified to be AG.”
Democrats agree! Ravnsborg is one of the preferred candidates to face in the General Election! Go Ravnsborg!
Democrats would love to have Russell as the candidate in the general election and are scared if Ravnsborg is. Russell with all his baggage and Fitzgerald with his lack of experience in leadership and management. And throw in neither of them can raise money and you are practically handing the democrats a win in AG.
Now if you throw Ravnsborg into the general election he as the law experience, the leadership, management, and O yes the money it would seem. Get your facts straight first before trying to use this approach.
I bet Connie Dominguez would like to know why you think Assault/attempted murder isn’t a crime either.
Russell will discuss anything??? are you kidding me…
1) How about that ethics opinion
2) how about running for 2 offices at once
3) how about being terminated for cause as city attorney of Edgemont
Claiming State Senate Caucus Dues as an expense in his AG campaign finance report…
Nice. Ravnsborg has never had a criminal case? So you are saying rape isn’t a crime? Has anybody explained this to Todd Matney-Cooper or Andrew Polly?
I’m sure they would be interested in your explanation. So would the rest of us.
Just sad when all the Fitzgerald do is lie about Ravnsborg….tells me a lot about them.
Why does Russell have no members of law enforcement backing him?
Ravnsborg has the Sheriffs
Fitzgeralds has a bunch of retired locals
None for Russell??
Russel has a retired MARINE military cop and that’s a fact jack!
And there was a TV show about that!!!
ROTFLOL
Stripes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOzub_ghAbM
Nelsonian Caucus
Funny that the blog post about Russell’s mailer should become a thread about Ravnsborg.
Still no answer from Ravnsborg about how many jury trials he’s done. Someone above said zero. If that’s true… holy crap.
Is Lance running for Senate and AG? Can you do that?
Who cares how many trials you have done? I would bet my right leg there is only 1 attorney that’s not fresh out of college that knows how many trails they have allegedly done.
The AG’s office is a bigger animal than trial #’s.
@ Anonymous 1:57 pm, I mean Mary. Are you still trying to push this lie Mary, please stop as it is making you look desperate.
Now the more interesting discussion about trials is that you keeping stating Fitzgerald has around 250 (i am rounding as you keep changing the number). We all just found out from a previous post he has a 48% conviction rate. I believe in school that would equal an F,
F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F F
Do we seriously want someone as AG who is failing in conviction rates. How much tax dollars is Fitzgerald wasting because of his ego and trying to prosecute cases he can’t win???????
This is a really simple question, and the silence in response to it is deafening: how many criminal jury trials has Ravnsborg done? Even a ballpark estimate would be better than no answer at all.
I don’t know the totals but I gave the names of three criminals Ravnsborg has prosecuted.
The stuff about how he has never prosecuted a criminal case and doesn’t have a job is a lot of crap which has been traced back to Mary Fitzgerald. Does she know that what she is telling people is not true? That’s the burning question.
The question isn’t about number of cases prosecuted. It’s number of criminal jury trials. They are different things Anne.
Well said Anne, just continues to prove Ravnsborg has the experience that Mary Fitzgerald keeps trying to make up lies about. She is so blinded by wanting he husband to be AG for his legacy she is willing to do anything to get him elected. I can only imagine the lies she is spreading around the state.
Not the rapist that have plead guilty. Any joe smoe can do that. What about the ones that plead not guilty and are defeated at trial. How many if those battles has he won Ms. Beal? Roundabout for Office Manager General!
yeah lets take everyone to trial and be unreasonable so we lose half of them like Fitzgerald MUCH better…NOT
Any Joe Smoe?? You mean any Joe Smoe who is a licensed member of the South Dakota Bar…you mean an attorney…you mean someone who can practice law in the state of South Dakota and does so to insure that the laws of the state are upheld. Last time I checked the state doesn’t allow just anyone to represent and set up plea agreements, or undertake prosecution, or civil law issues for a living…oh…and Litz? Let’s look at that name…L-Itz…a nifty combination of Lance and fITZ…so are you one or the other or a fence straddler who can’t make up their mind as to who you want to see in second place?
and back to Russell which is the main topic here…or supposed to be….
He never answered how many jury trials he has done either and quite frankly I don’t care what he says either… both he and Ravnsborg both have talked about doing jury and court trials in the past, the exact number…who cares….they have done some…I think Ravnsborg said he did a 9 day trial as an example (might have been 8 day, but multiple day and won) to one of the questions….
they were all asked on the spot ONCE at the forum which was in Fitzgeralds home county, which I think is BS also. If they answered too high Fitz would have said they were liars, too low, inexperienced…but yet overnight in January Fitz jumped from 250 to 300 and that was ok when the number came back to 250 later….talk about dishonest—
But that is ok , when Fitz is losing half his trials…but he has experience doing them….no one cares but Fitz he is just trying to smear the other 2…when the other 2 areclearly more well rounded and not seeking the office for their LEGACY as Fitz talks about