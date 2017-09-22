S.D. State Senator Lance Russell Seeks Attorney General Position

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (Sep. 20, 2017) – South Dakota State Senator Lance Russell announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for South Dakota Attorney General today.

“If elected Attorney General, I will support stronger laws and enforcement of those laws to ensure open government and safer communities,” Senator Russell said in his candidacy announcement for Attorney General. “Violent crime has recently been on the rise in South Dakota, and my number one priority will be to halt the upward trend in violent crime.”

During Senator Russell’s time as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he focused on issues of government transparency, accountability and protecting Constitutional Rights, which according to Senator Russell was a significant factor in his decision to run. For his Legislative efforts, Senator Russell has earned 100 percent and A ratings from South Dakota Right to Life, the National Rifle Association and the National Association for Gun Rights.

Senator Russell is an active member of the South Dakota Republican Party. He previously served as the Executive Director for both the South Dakota Republican Party and Pennington County Republican Party. He also has served as Party Chairman in his home county of Fall River.

Senator Russell continues to work at his 17-year private practice as an attorney in Fall River County, where he served two terms as the Fall River and Shannon County State’s Attorney from 2001 to 2008. For the past nine years, Russell has served in the South Dakota Legislature as both a Representative and Senator, for a total of seventeen years in public service.

“My life as a public servant has been about fighting for victims, property owners, open government, and quality of life issues for our communities,” Senator Russell said. “Taking these positions to a state-wide platform as our state’s next Attorney General gives a new administration a fresh look at conducting the people’s business in the open to protect the taxpayers of this state.”

The Republican party will announce their nomination at the 2018 Republican State Convention next year in June.

###

About Lance Russell

Lance Russell is the current State Senator from District 30 and serves as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He is a candidate seeking the Republican nomination for Attorney General.

Russell has over 17 years in public service, formerly serving as the District 30 Representative and as Fall River County and Shannon County State’s Attorney. Russell runs his own private practice as an attorney in Hot Springs, South Dakota, where he and his wife Starla are raising their four children, Julia, Madison, Warren and Grant. He is a prominent Republican Party member, previously serving as the Executive Director of the South Dakota State Party, and for the Pennington County Party before that, and has served as the Chairman of the Fall River County Party.

Russell earned a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law and a Master of Laws Degree in Natural Resources and Environmental Law from the University of Denver College of Law. He represents Grassland Grazing Associations and is City Attorney for several municipalities in the southern Black Hills.

